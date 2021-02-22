Global Hand Wash Station Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2021-2027 - A $1,482 Million Market By 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Wash Station Market by Type, Portability, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand wash station market size was valued at $919. 4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,482.3 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4. 4% from 2021 to 2027.An increase in consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID-19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis (TB), and diphtheria have created a demand for hand wash stations in community places. In addition, the rise in government initiatives along with various communities and NGOs to make people aware about airborne diseases by online and offline advertisements have also augmented growth of the hand wash station market. Moreover, across the globe regulatory authorities have recommended that washing hands regularly is mandatory to prevent the spread of viral illness, as it also helps in reducing the risk of infecting others. The increase in awareness related to airborne health infections among people is boosting demand in the hand wash station market.Moreover, the demand for ceramic hand wash stations is expected to grow substantially, owing to the rise in investments in commercial spaces as well as core projects such as airports, hospitals, hotels, and construction projects. Growth in demand also makes way for change in dynamics and new trends. The strength and degree of impermeability of ceramics depends on the composition of clay mixture and the temperature at which they are mixed. Furthermore, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has given three sets of criteria that should be taken into consideration for making appropriate use of hand wash station. First, the station should enable recommended hand washing. Second, the design should be adapted to the local context, allowing local manufacturing, management and repair and adequate use of water and soap. Third, the design should provide a pleasant, convenient user experience for all users.The hand wash station market is segmented into type, portability, material, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into single sink and multiple sinks. By portability, it is classified into permanent and portable. By material, it is divided into ceramics, alloy, and others. By end users, the market is segmented into community and commercial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U. S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and rest of LAMEA).The key players operating in the hand wash station industry include Acorn Engineering Company, Inc., Crown Verity Inc., Monsam Enterprises, PolyJohn, TEAL Patents, Belson Outdoors, Transplumb Water Technologies, JW Craft Portable Restrooms, Inc., and Meritech Systems LLC. Key report benefits:

