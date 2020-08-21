Global Hand Sanitizers Market (2020 To 2025) - By Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand Sanitizers Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2025 as sanitizer use is now being treated as a major preventive measure to avoid spread of communicable diseases, especially COVID-19. Growing consumer inclination towards health & wellness, rising awareness about health and hygiene, increasing per capita income, improvement in living standards and rise in health expenditure are few of the major factors leading to increasing inclination towards hand sanitization, globally. Consumers prefer hand sanitizers as they are more convenient and handier to use when compared to soap and hand wash. The reason behind this is that they do not require the usage of water and evaporate after disinfecting the hands. Apart from hygiene, some hand sanitizers also help in hand moisture retention.The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, region and company. Based on product type, the market is segmented into gel, foam, spray and others. Out of them, gel hand sanitizer accounted for more than half of the market share in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market in 2019 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Gel hand sanitizers require comparatively lesser time for effectively eradicating germs and are easily available across various distribution channels. Gel hand sanitizers are also available in several pack size, owing to which this category has been witnessing significant growth. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market, in terms of value

To classify and forecast the Global Hand Sanitizer Market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

Some of the leading players in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market are GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Unilever Group, Ecolab Inc., The 3M Company, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Global Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Spray, Foam)5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental/Convenience Stores, Others)5.2.3. By End User (Households, Hospitals, Others)5.2.4. By Region5.2.5. By Company5.3. Market Attractiveness Index 6. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Product Type6.2.2. By Distribution Channel6.2.3. By End User6.2.4. By Country6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis6.3.1. China Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast6.3.1.1.1. By Value6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3.1.2.1. By Product Type6.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel6.3.1.2.3. By End User6.3.2. Japan Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast6.3.2.1.1. By Value6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3.2.2.1. By Product Type6.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel6.3.2.2.3. By End User6.3.3. India Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast6.3.3.1.1. By Value6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3.3.2.1. By Product Type6.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel6.3.3.2.3. By End User6.3.4. Australia Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast6.3.4.1.1. By Value6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3.4.2.1. By Product Type6.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel6.3.4.2.3. By End User6.3.5. South Korea Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast6.3.5.1.1. By Value6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3.5.2.1. By Product Type6.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel6.3.5.2.3. By End User 7. North America Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Product Type7.2.2. By Distribution Channel7.2.3. By End User7.2.4. By Country7.3. North America: Country Analysis7.3.1. United States Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.1.1.1. By Value7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.1.2.1. By Product Type7.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel7.3.1.2.3. By End User7.3.2. Canada Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.2.1.1. By Value7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.2.2.1. By Product Type7.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel7.3.2.2.3. By End User7.3.3. Mexico Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.3.1.1. By Value7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.3.2.1. By Product Type7.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel7.3.3.2.3. By End User 8. Europe Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Product Type8.2.2. By Distribution Channel8.2.3. By End User8.2.4. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. Germany Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.1.1.1. By Value8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.1.2.1. By Product Type8.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel8.3.1.2.3. By End User8.3.2. United Kingdom Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.2.1.1. By Value8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.2.2.1. By Product Type8.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel8.3.2.2.3. By End User8.3.3. France Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.3.1.1. By Value8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.3.2.1. By Product Type8.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel8.3.3.2.3. By End User8.3.4. Italy Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.4.1.1. By Value8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.4.2.1. By Product Type8.3.4.2.2. By Distribution Channel8.3.4.2.3. By End User8.3.5. Spain Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.5.1.1. By Value8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.5.2.1. By Product Type8.3.5.2.2. By Distribution Channel8.3.5.2.3. By End User 9. Middle East and Africa Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Product Type9.2.2. By Distribution Channel9.2.3. By End User9.2.4. By Country9.3. MEA: Country Analysis9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.1.1.1. By Value9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.1.2.1. By Product Type9.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel9.3.1.2.3. By End User9.3.2. UAE Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.2.1.1. By Value9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.2.2.1. By Product Type9.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel9.3.2.2.3. By End User9.3.3. South Africa Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.3.1.1. By Value9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.3.2.1. By Product Type9.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel9.3.3.2.3. By End User 10. South America Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Product Type10.2.2. By Distribution Channel10.2.3. By End User10.2.4. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.1.1.1. By Value10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.1.2.1. By Product Type10.3.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel10.3.1.2.3. By End User10.3.2. Argentina Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.2.1.1. By Value10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.2.2.1. By Product Type10.3.2.2.2. By Distribution Channel10.3.2.2.3. By End User10.3.3. Colombia Hand Sanitizers Market Outlook10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.3.1.1. By Value10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.3.2.1. By Product Type10.3.3.2.2. By Distribution Channel10.3.3.2.3. By End User 11. Market Dynamics11.1. Drivers/Opportunities11.2. Challenges 12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Pricing Analysis 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)14.1.1. GOJO Industries, Inc14.1.2. Vi-Jon, Inc.14.1.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.14.1.4. Unilever Group14.1.5. Ecolab Inc.14.1.6. Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited14.1.7. ITC Limited14.1.8. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA14.1.9. The 3M Company 14.1.10. Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7i2lw

