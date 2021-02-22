Global Hand Sanitizer Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$4.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hand sanitizer market to decline during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Hand sanitizer, also known as hand antiseptic, is a foam, gel or liquid-based sanitizing agent that is applied on hands for removing various disease-causing pathogens. It is applied for preventing diseases caused by the transmission of germs and infections through hands.Ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or a mixture of both is the most commonly used active ingredient in hand sanitizers. Alcohol acts as an antimicrobial that is effective against bacteria and various viruses. Hand sanitizers also contain humectants that retain the moisture in hands and do not remove natural oils from the skin despite repetitive use. They are widely considered as a more efficient and gentler option for the skin as compared to the commonly used soap bars.Growing awareness about hand hygiene is one of the key factors driving the market. Owing to increasing inclination toward health and wellness, consumers are now adopting precautionary measures to prevent contracting any disease. Hand sanitizers are crucial in preventing the transmission of infections, owing to which they are gaining preference among the expanding health-conscious consumer base. Furthermore, hand sanitizer dispensers are increasingly being installed in schools to combat health issues such as diarrhea, cough, cold and other related infections among students. Additionally, the introduction of fragrant and perfumed hand sanitizers that give a pleasant scent to hands while maintaining hygiene, coupled with the launch of environment-friendly and natural product variants, is also propelling the product's demand. Moreover, the market is also being driven by various innovations in formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers that increase the product's aesthetic value, thus escalating the probability of its sales. Key Questions Answered:

What was the global hand sanitizer market size in 2019?

What will be the hand sanitizer market outlook in the coming years?

What are the major hand sanitizer industry drivers?

Who are the leading hand sanitizer industry players?

Which is the largest regional market for hand sanitizers?

What will be the hand sanitizer industry growth rate during the next five years (2020-2025)?

Which is the leading distribution channel in the hand sanitizer market?

What is the major product type of the hand sanitizer market?

What is the dominant end use segment of the hand sanitizer market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Form5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by End Use5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Form6.1 Gel6.2 Foam6.3 Liquid6.4 Spray6.5 Others 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Alcohol-Based7.2 Non-Alcohol Based 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Pharmacy Stores8.2 Departmental Stores8.3 Online Stores8.4 Others 9 Market Breakup by End Use9.1 Restaurants9.2 Schools9.3 Hospitals9.4 Household Purposes9.5 Others 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis14.1 Key Price Indicators14.2 Price Structure14.3 Margin Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Procter and Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Unilever NV/PLC.

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Gojo Industry Inc.

Chattem Inc.

Kutol Products Company Inc and 3M Company

