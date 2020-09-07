Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type, Modality, End-user, Price Point And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market by Type, Modality, End User, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand sanitizer dispenser market was valued at $74.62 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $181.97 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.60% from 2020 to 2027. Hand sanitizer dispenser is a hand cleansing unit that can be self-standing or used in combination with other hygiene stations. Hand sanitizer dispensing machines are available in various capacities, sizes, and operation modes. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led to upsurge in demand for hand sanitizers, which, in turn, has augmented the need for hand sanitizer dispensers across the globe. Leading brands such as Lifebouy (Hindustan Unilever), Dettol (Reckitt Benckiser), Savlon (ITC), and Himalaya have been grappling with production and supply chain issues to meet the sudden surge in demand. This upsurge in demand is further driven by increase in awareness among consumers about the effectiveness of sanitizers in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.Hands are the major source of transmission of bacteria, pathogens, and viruses that cause diseases such as food-borne illness and nosocomial infection. These diseases are caused by rubbing eyes or nose with hands, which are contaminated with virus or bacteria. Thus, the rise in need to sanitize hands is driving the demand for hand sanitizers, which effectively eradicate microorganisms. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. According to WHO, around 420,000 deaths are reported every year, out of which, approximately 125,000 children under five years of age die due to food-borne illness. Hence, consumer inclination toward health & wellness has fueled the demand for hand sanitizers, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market.The report segments the global hand sanitizer dispenser market based on type, modality, end user, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into portable and fixed. By modality, it is categorized into automatic and manual. Depending on end user, it is classified into B2B and B2C. As per price point, it is segregated into standard and mass. According to distribution channel, the market is differentiated into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAThe key players profiled in the report include American Specialties, Inc., BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD., Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd., Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Simplehuman,, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.,, Umbra, GOJO Industries, Inc., The Clorox Company, and DIHOUR. Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their hand sanitizer dispenser market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global hand sanitizer dispenser industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes revenue generated from the sales and market forecast across North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA.

, , , and LAMEA. The hand sanitizer dispenser market report includes the market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.1.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.1.2. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers3.1.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution3.1.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants3.1.5. High Intensity of Rivalry3.2. Pricing Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Consumer Inclination Towards Health & Wellness3.3.1.2. Innovations in Hand Sanitizers3.3.1.3. Promotion of Sanitizer by Who3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Health Hazardous Associated With Hand Sanitizers3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Increase in Online Sales3.3.3.2. Change in Consumer Perception Towards Sanitizers3.4. Value Chain Analysis Chapter 4. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market,By Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Portable4.2.1. Overview4.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast4.3. Fixed4.3.1. Overview4.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 5. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, by Modality5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Automatic5.2.1. Overview5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast5.3. Manual5.3.1. Overview5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 6. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, by End-user6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.1.2. B2B6.1.3. Overview6.1.4. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.1.5. Market Size and Forecast6.2. B2C6.2.1. Overview6.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Price Point7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.1.2. Standard7.1.3. Overview7.1.4. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.1.5. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Mass7.2.1. Overview7.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, Distribution Channel8.1. Overview8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast8.1.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets8.1.3. Overview8.1.4. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.1.5. Market Size and Forecast8.2. Online Stores8.2.1. Overview8.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.2.3. Market Size and Forecast8.2.4. Convenience Stores8.2.5. Overview8.2.6. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.2.7. Market Size and Forecast8.3. Others8.3.1. Overview8.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.3.3. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market, by Region9.1. Overview9.1.1. Market Size and Forecast9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia-Pacific9.5. Lamea Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. American Specialties, Inc.10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.6. Business Performance10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Simplehuman10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Operating Business Segments10.2.5. Product Portfolio10.2.6. Business Performance10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.3. Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Operating Business Segments10.3.5. Product Portfolio10.3.6. Business Performance10.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Operating Business Segments10.4.5. Product Portfolio10.4.6. Business Performance10.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Umbra 10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Operating Business Segments10.5.5. Product Portfolio10.5.6. Business Performance10.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Gojo Industries, Inc.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Operating Business Segments10.6.5. Product Portfolio10.6.6. Business Performance10.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. The Clorox Company10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Operating Business Segments10.7.5. Product Portfolio10.7.6. Business Performance10.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. Dihour10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Operating Business Segments10.8.5. Product Portfolio10.8.6. Business Performance10.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Bright Pancar Sdn. Bhd.10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Operating Business Segments10.9.5. Product Portfolio10.9.6. Business Performance10.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.10. Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd.10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Operating Business Segments10.10.5. Product Portfolio10.10.6. Business Performance10.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgfqgo

