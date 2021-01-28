Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market (2020 To 2025) - Introduction Of More Effective Synergist Compounds Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market by Type (Aluminum Hydroxide, Organophosphorus), Application (Polyolefins, UPE, ETP, Styrenics), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Transportation), Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The halogen-free flame retardants market is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.60%. The halogen-free flame retardants market is driven mainly by stringent regulations against use of toxic halogentated flame retardants. However, lower performance than halogenated flame retardants is expected to restrain the market growth.The major application of flame retardants is in electric wire insulation in building & construction and transportation. Flame retardants are used in circuit boards, electronic casing, and cables & wire systems. Strict fire safety standards to reduce the spread of fires in residential and commercial buildings are driving the demand for halogen-free flame retardants. Organophosphorous expected to be the fastest-growing type of the halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025 The aluminum hydroxide segment accounted for the largest share in the halogen-free flame retardants market in terms of volume, however organophosphorous led the market in terms of value in 2019. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organophosphorus halogen-free flame retardants possess high thermal stability with low loadings compared to other types of halogen-free flame retardants. The high cost of phosphorus-based chemicals has limited their use in many industries so far. However, due to stringent regulations set by governments, the use of phosphorus-based chemicals has increased, leading to quality end products. Their low loading levels as fillers in polymer blends make them more suitable for various applications by varying the composition. Therefore, they are a preferred choice for applications such as polyurethane foams, textiles, and engineering plastics The polyolefins estimated to account for the largest share of the overall halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025 The halogen-free flame retardants market based on the application is segmented as pololefins, epoxy resins, unsaturated polyester, polyvinyl chloride, rubber, engineered thermoplastic, styrenics, and others. Polyolefins are the most widely used polymers. They have a wide range of applications across all industries. The use of polyethylene and polypropylene is increasing in various consumer-centric industries. The market for polyolefins is driven by the increased demand from various sectors, such as electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, and others. The demand for polyolefins is increasing due to its high thermal & chemical resistance and insulating properties. Strong foothold of halogen-free flame retardants manufacturers in North America to drive the demand for halogen-free flame retardants in the region North America is a global manufacturing hub and has stringent government regulations. The growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market in the region is supported by strong awareness about the toxicity of halogenated flame retardants. The halogen-free flame retardants market in the APAC is estimated to register a CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The market in this region is primarily driven by the demand from the electrical & electronics industry and the growing economy. The market in Europe is growing at a comparatively slow rate. The slow growth rate is attributed to the regions' sluggish growth in industrial production.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario3.1.4 Realistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Overview4.2 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, by Region4.3 North America: Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Share, by End-Use Industry & Country, 20194.4 Regional Mix: Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, by Application4.5 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, by Type, 2020 Vs. 20254.6 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Stringent Government Rules Against Toxic Halogenated Flame Retardants5.1.1.2 Growing Use of Polymers in the Automobile Industry5.1.1.3 Strict Fire Safety Guidelines5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 High Loading Levels of Mineral-Based Flame Retardants5.1.2.2 Lower Performance Than Halogenated Flame Retardants5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Introduction of More Effective Synergist Compounds5.1.3.2 Emerging Economies in the APAC Region5.1.3.3 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Worldwide5.2 Supply Chain Analysis5.2.1 Raw Material5.2.2 Manufacturing5.2.3 Applications5.2.4 End-Use Industries5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat from New Entrants5.3.2 Threat from Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries5.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem5.6 Case Studies5.7 Average Selling Price5.8 Industry Outlook5.8.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts of Major Economies5.8.2 Automotive Industry5.9 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis5.9.1 Disruptions in the Automotive Industry5.9.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production5.9.1.2 Customers' Most-Impacted Regions5.9.1.3 Viewpoint on the Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities5.9.2 Disruptions in the Construction Industry5.9.2.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production5.9.2.2 Customers' Most-Affected Regions5.9.2.3 Viewpoint on the Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities5.1 Recovery Road for 2020 and 2021 6 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Aluminum Hydroxide6.2.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability of Aluminum Hydroxide to Drive Market Growth6.3 OrganophosphorUS6.3.1 Demand for Eco-Friendly Products to Drive the Market6.4 Other Halogen-Free Flame Retardants6.4.1 Zinc Borate6.4.2 Magnesium Hydroxide6.4.3 Nitrogen-Based Flame Retardants6.4.4 Boron-Based Flame Retardants 7 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Polyolefins7.2.1 High Demand from Consumer-Centric Industries to Drive the Market for Polyolefins7.3 Epoxy Resins7.3.1 High Demand from the Electronics and Automotive Industries to Drive Market Growth7.4 Unsaturated Polyester7.4.1 High Consumption in Every Industry is Driving the Market7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride7.5.1 Broad Range of Applications of Pvc is Driving Market Growth7.6 Rubber7.6.1 High Thermo-Mechanical Properties Make Rubber Suitable for Use in Various Industries7.7 Engineered Thermoplastics7.7.1 Higher Strength and Low Weight to Drive the Demand for Etp in Various Products7.8 Styrenics7.8.1 Heat and Impact Resistance of Styrene Make It a Key Ingredient in Various Products7.9 Other Applications 8 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by End-Use Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Electrical & Electronics8.2.1 Electrical & Electronics Hold the Largest Market Share8.2.2 Wires & Cables8.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrical & Electronics Industry8.3 Building & Construction8.3.1 Demand for High-Performance Halogen-Free Flame Retardants to Boost the Market8.3.2 Carpet Laying8.3.3 Ceramic Tiles8.3.4 Concrete8.3.5 Sliding8.3.6 Roofing8.3.7 Others8.3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Building & Construction Industry8.4 Transportation8.4.1 Demand from APAC to Fuel the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market in this Segment8.4.2 Automotive8.4.3 Aerospace8.4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Transportation Industry8.5 Other End-Use Industries 9 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 APAC9.3 North America9.4 Europe9.5 Middle East & Africa9.6 South America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Tier 1 Companies10.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio10.6 Business Strategy Excellence10.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.7.1 Progressive Companies10.7.2 Responsive Companies10.7.3 Starting Blocks10.8 Strength of Product Portfolio10.9 Business Strategy Excellence10.1 Market Share Analysis10.11 Competitive Scenario10.11.1 Product Launches10.11.2 Expansions10.11.3 Agreements10.11.4 Acquisitions 11 Company Profiles11.1 Clariant Ag11.2 Lanxess Ag11.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Icl)11.4 Nabaltec Ag11.5 Basf Se11.6 Huber Engineered Materials11.7 Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.11.8 Dupont De Nemours Inc.11.9 Rtp Company11.10 Kisuma Chemicals Bv11.11 Other Market Players11.11.1 Budenheim Chemicals Kg11.11.2 Greenchemicals Spa11.11.3 Stahl Holdings B.V.11.11.4 Gulec Chemicals Gmbh11.11.5 Akzonobel N.V.11.11.6 Celanese Corporation11.11.7 Amfine Chemical Corporation11.11.8 Thor Company11.11.9 Arkema Sa 11.11.10 Axipolymer Inc. 11.11.11 Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd. 11.11.12 Qingdao Fundchem Co. Ltd. 11.11.13 Polyplastics Co. Ltd. 11.11.14 Century Multech, Inc. 11.11.15 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Co. Ltd 12 Adjacent & Related Markets12.1 Introduction12.2 Limitations12.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market12.3.1 Market Definition12.3.2 Market Overview12.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Type12.5 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Application12.6 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Region 13 Appendix

