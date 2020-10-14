Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market (2020 To 2025) - Surge In Need For Remote Services And Location Data During COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Service), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to grow from USD 12,797 million in 2020 to USD 23,526 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as the growing focus on digital transformation, rise in investments in analytics, increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing adoption of smart payment technologies, and business need to build a digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments are expected to drive the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Hadoop big data analytics market size based on component, organization size, deployment mode, business function, vertical, and region.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected all markets, as well as the behaviors of customers. It has a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities being shut down for an indefinite period, major sports and events being postponed, and work-from-home and social distancing policies being implemented globally, businesses are increasingly making efforts to deploy technologies that assist them through this difficult time. Analytics professionals, BI professionals, and advanced analytics experts have been called to help executives drive business decisions to respond to new challenges posed by the COVID-19 spread. Hadoop big data analytics companies are witnessing a slowdown in their growth, owing to the lockdowns imposed worldwide.

Healthcare and life sciences and BFSI verticals have been least impacted by the COVID-19 and are continuing the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions. The competition among key Hadoop big data analytics companies is expected to intensify as most upcoming analytics projects have been put on hold owing to the pandemic. Businesses have already started making efforts to return to the normal and are facing multiple challenges at customer and operational levels. New practices, such as work-from-home and social distancing, have led to the requirement of remote health monitoring of patients and assets and smart payment technologies, as well as the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Hadoop big data analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand for professional services, such as deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting, is rising with tailor-made features for Hadoop big data analytics solutions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The operations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Hadoop big data analytics market by business function has been segmented into marketing and sales, operations, finance, and human resources. The operations segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions, as businesses are leveraging these solutions to enhance internal processes and optimize operations.

The healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Hadoop big data analytics market by industry vertical has been segmented into BFSI, transportation and logistics, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others (energy and utilities, education and research, and real estate). Healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as healthcare and life science organizations have been adopting pandemic analytics to help researchers interpret the pandemic during the COVID-19 crisis. Pandemic analytics integrated with AI technology helps medical researchers in drug discovery in minimum time.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market4.2 Market, by Vertical4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market, by Business Function and Vertical 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Hadoop: Evolution5.3 Hadoop: Ecosystem5.4 Big Data: Types5.5 Big Data Analytics: Types5.6 Market Dynamics5.6.1 Drivers5.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Transformation of Organizations5.6.1.2 Growing Investments in Analytics5.6.1.3 Rising Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies5.6.1.4 Increasing Use of Social Media Applications for Customer Engagement5.6.2 Restraints5.6.2.1 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues5.6.3 Opportunities5.6.3.1 Requirement for Real-Time Information to Track and Monitor COVID-19 Spread5.6.3.2 Surge in Need for Remote Services and Location Data During COVID-195.6.3.3 Increase in Demand for Analyzing Large Volumes of Data5.6.4 Challenges5.6.4.1 Data Accessibility and Synchronization5.6.4.2 Data Management and Hadoop Integration5.6.4.3 Lack of Proper Application Deployment and Multiple Data Source Support5.6.4.4 COVID-19 Leading to Increase in Cybersecurity Concerns5.6.4.5 Reduced Industrial and Manufacturing Operations5.6.4.6 Lack of Big Data Analytics Professionals5.6.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact5.8 Case Study Analysis5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Technology Analysis 6 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Solutions6.3 Services6.3.1 Managed Services6.3.2 Professional Services6.3.2.1 Consulting6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration 7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact7.2 On-Premises7.3 Cloud 8 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Large Enterprises8.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises 9 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Business Function9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Business Function: Market Drivers9.1.2 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Marketing and Sales9.3 Operations9.4 Finance9.5 Human Resources 10 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Hadoop Big Data Analytics: Enterprise Use Cases10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.4 Transportation and Logistics10.5 Retail and Ecommerce10.6 Manufacturing10.7 Telecommunications and Information Technology10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.9 Government and Public Sector10.10 Media and Entertainment10.11 Travel and Hospitality10.12 Others 11 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East & Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share, 201912.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players12.5 Key Market Developments12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements12.5.2 Business Expansions12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations 13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company13.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202013.3.1 Star13.3.2 Emerging Leader13.3.3 Pervasive13.3.4 Participant13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Introduction13.4.2 Microsoft13.4.3 AWS13.4.4 Cloudera13.4.5 HPE13.4.6 IBM13.4.7 Oracle13.4.8 Sap13.4.9 Google 13.4.10 Sas Institute 13.4.11 Salesforce 13.4.12 Dell Technologies 13.4.13 Tibco Software 13.4.14 Alteryx 13.4.15 Micro Focus 13.4.16 Hitachi Vantara 13.4.17 Qubole 13.4.18 Splunk 13.4.19 Huawei13.5 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 202013.5.1 Progressive Companies13.5.2 Responsive Companies13.5.3 Dynamic Companies13.5.4 Starting Blocks13.6 Startup/SME Profiles13.6.1 Dremio13.6.2 Imply13.6.3 Starburst13.6.4 Alluxio13.6.5 Themathcompany13.6.6 Kyvos Insight13.6.7 Amlgo Labs 14 Appendix

