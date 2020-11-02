Global Gypsum-based Products Market (2020 To 2030) - Featuring Saint-Gobain, Knauf Gips And Global Gypsum Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gypsum-based Products Market - Global & India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global & India gypsum-based products market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the gypsum-based products market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the gypsum-based products market would progress during the forecast period of 2020-2030.The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the gypsum-based products market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the gypsum-based products market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the gypsum-based products market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Thousand) and volume(Kilo Tons).The report mentions company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the gypsum-based products market, wherein, various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail. Key Questions Answered in this report on Gypsum-based Products Market

Which raw material is likely to generate the highest revenue by 2030?

Which plaster system of gypsum-based products is expected to grow at fastest pace by the end of 2030?

Which end use segment is the major consumer of gypsum-based products?

How much revenue is the gypsum-based products market in India expected to generate by the end of the forecast period?

expected to generate by the end of the forecast period? How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of gypsum-based products?

What all companies operate across the globe?

What are the indicators expected to drive the gypsum-based products market?

Which state of India will hold major share of the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary1.1. Market Snapshot: Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market1.2. Key Trends1.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 20301.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 2030 2. Market Overview2.1. Product Overview2.2. Market Indicators2.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis2.3.1. Drivers2.3.2. Restraints2.3.3. Opportunities2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.4.1. Threat of Substitutes2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants2.4.5. Degree of Competition2.5. Value Chain Analysis2.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers, by State2.7. List of Manufacturers, by State2.8. List of Distributors/Dealers/Retailers, by State2.9. List of Potential Customers (Top Builders), by State (Procurement Volume) 3. Gypsum Plaster Technical Know-How Analysis 4. Trade Flow Potential, by Key Countries 5. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System5.1. Introduction5.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Plaster System, 2015 and 20305.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plaster System, 2015-20305.3.1. Manually-Applied Plaster5.3.2. Machine-Applied Plaster5.3.3. Finishes5.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plaster System 6. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material6.1. Introduction6.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 20306.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2015-20306.3.1. Natural Gypsum6.3.2. Synthetic Gypsum6.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Raw Material 7. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 20307.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Product Type, 2015-20307.3.1. Plaster7.3.2. Pop7.3.3. Wall Putty7.3.4. Gypsum Panel7.3.5. Rapid Wall7.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type 8. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use8.1. Introduction8.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by End-Use, 2015 and 20308.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by End-Use, 2015-20308.3.1. Residential8.3.2. Non-Residential8.3.2.1. Hospitality8.3.2.2. Healthcare8.3.2.3. Educational Institutes8.3.2.4. Offices Spaces8.3.2.5. Others8.4. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Use 9. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region9.1. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Region, 2015 and 20309.2. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Region, 2015-20309.2.1. North America9.2.2. Latin America9.2.3. Europe9.2.4. Asia-Pacific9.2.5. Middle East & Africa9.3. Global Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region 10. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Plaster System10.1. Introduction10.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Plaster System, 2015 and 203010.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Plaster System, 2015-203010.3.1. Manually-Applied Plaster10.3.2. Machine-Applied Plaster10.3.3. Finishes10.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plaster System 11. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material11.1. Introduction11.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Raw Material, 2015 and 203011.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2015-203011.3.1. Natural Gypsum11.3.2. Synthetic Gypsum11.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Raw Material 12. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type12.1. Introduction12.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by Product Type, 2015 and 203012.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by Product Type, 2015-203012.3.1. Plaster12.3.2. Pop12.3.3. Wall Putty12.3.4. Gypsum Panel12.3.5. Rapid Wall12.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type 13. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Use13.1. Introduction13.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by End-Use, 2015 and 203013.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by End-Use, 2015-203013.3.1. Residential13.3.2. Non-Residential13.3.2.1. Hospitality13.3.2.2. Healthcare13.3.2.3. Educational Institutes13.3.2.4. Offices Spaces13.3.2.5. Others13.4. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Use 14. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by State14.1. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume Share Analysis, by State, 2015 and 203014.2. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Volume (Tons) and Value (Us$ Thousand) Forecast, by State, 2015-203014.2.1. Maharashtra14.2.2. Gujarat14.2.3. Karnataka14.2.4. Tamil Nadu14.2.5. Andhra Pradesh14.2.6. Telangana14.2.7. West Bengal14.2.8. Uttar Pradesh14.2.9. Punjab 14.2.10. Delhi 14.2.11. Rest of India14.3. India Gypsum-Based Products Market Attractiveness Analysis, by State 15. Competition Landscape15.1. Global & India Gypsum-Based Products Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)15.2. Company Profiles15.2.1. Saint-Gobain S.A.15.2.1.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.1.2. Company Description15.2.1.3. Business Segments15.2.2. Knauf Gips Kg15.2.2.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.2.2. Company Description15.2.2.3. Business Segments15.2.3. Global Gypsum Company Ltd.15.2.3.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.3.2. Company Description15.2.3.3. Business Segments15.2.4. Escayescos, Sl15.2.4.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.4.2. Company Description15.2.4.3. Business Segments15.2.5. Usg Corporation15.2.5.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.5.2. Company Description15.2.5.3. Business Segments15.2.6. James Hardie Industries plc.15.2.6.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.6.2. Company Description15.2.6.3. Business Segments15.2.7. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Ii LLC15.2.7.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.7.2. Company Description15.2.7.3. Business Segments15.2.8. Yoshino Gypsum Co.Ltd.15.2.8.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.8.2. Company Description15.2.8.3. Business Segments15.2.9. Kingspan Group15.2.9.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.9.2. Company Description15.2.9.3. Business Segments 15.2.10. Vans Gypsum Pvt. Ltd15.2.10.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.10.2. Company Description15.2.10.3. Business Segments 15.2.11. Lafargeholcim Ltd15.2.11.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees15.2.11.2. Company Description15.2.11.3. Business Segments 16. Primary Research - Key Insights 17. Assumptions and Research MethodologyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1szufc

