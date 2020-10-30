Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted For $1.62 Billion In 2019 And Is Expected To Reach $14.51 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grid-Scale Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Grid-Scale battery Market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for energy-efficient machinery, government regulations for enhancing energy efficiency, and technological advancements. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Grid-scale battery can be defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy generated by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when needed. This technology helps power operators to store energy for future use. The incorporation of this technology in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and the integration of renewable energy sources.

By type, the lithium-ion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its improved manufacturing capacity and decrease in price with technological advancements. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the initiatives from governments to adopt renewable sources of energy and high awareness levels among people.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Sodium Sulphur Battery5.3 Zinc-Hybrid Batteries5.4 Lithium-Ion5.5 Flow Battery5.6 Lead Acid5.7 Other Types5.7.1 Nickel-Iron Battery5.7.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery5.7.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery 6 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Ownership-Model6.1 Introduction6.2 Utility Owned6.3 Third-Party Owned6.4 Vendor Owned6.5 Independent Power Producers Owned 7 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Power Generation7.1 Introduction7.2 Energy Capacity7.3 Power Capacity or Rating 8 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Ancillary Services8.3 Renewable Integration8.4 Frequency Regulation8.5 Back-Up Power8.6 Peak Shift8.7 Capacity Firming8.8 Load Shifting8.9 Bill Management8.10 Other Applications8.10.1 Ramping8.10.2 Black Start8.10.3 Transmission and Distribution Services8.10.4 Microgrids 9 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Service Offering9.1 Introduction9.2 Curtailment Reduction9.3 Investment Deferral 10 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Geography 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launches11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Panasonic Corporation12.2 Toshiba12.3 General Electric (GE)12.4 ABB12.5 Tesla12.6 Samsung SDI Co Ltd.12.7 LG Chem Ltd.12.8 S&C Electric Company12.9 BYD Company Limited12.10 NGK Insulators12.11 East Penn Manufacturing Company12.12 Fluence Energy LLC12.13 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd.12.14 Clarios12.15 Saft Groupe SA12.16 GS Yuasa CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emxtk4

