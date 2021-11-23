Global Green Solutions, Inc. (GGRN) Achieves Pink Status

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Green Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌GGRN)‌ proudly announces that as of Wednesday the 17 th of November 2021 the company achieved Pink Current status on OTC Markets. Management spent well over a year working with the OTC Markets Group by providing the information necessary for the in-depth review of GGRN's disclosures.

The management team, led by recently appointed CEO, Ryan Messer, has been working tirelessly over this past year building a comprehensive strategy as well as identifying several acquisition opportunities for the company. As previously announced, Ryan Messer was appointed CEO as of April 20 th, 2021, to lead the company into developing a scalable infrastructure that will enhance the profitability of the company within the cannabis sector. Mr. Messer has 25 years of executive level experience, of which 10 years were spent as COO and Executive Director of a publicly traded company in the energy sector.

Mr. Messer has made significant investments in the wholesale cannabis distribution in the California market. Through his investments, he and his team discovered an underdeveloped niche in the cannabis supply chain which will be at the core of GGRN's asset development. To properly align with the objectives of the company, Mr. Messer was transferred the Special 2019 Series A Preferred Stock from AKBB Holdings, LLC to R-Squared Management, LLC.

Mr. Ryan Messer, CEO, states, "We are pleased to finally move forward with Global Green Solutions, Inc. as a Pink Current company. In the coming weeks, we will be working to have the shell status removed and add more detail regarding our upcoming asset acquisitions. I also want to thank our team for their exemplary efforts in the two-year process to bring GGRN Pink Current. Last, but not least, I want to reiterate to our shareholders that no reverse split is planned."

About Global Green Solutions, Inc.

Global Green Solutions Inc. is a diversified cannabis holding company. Through its ownership of California state cannabis licenses and strategic partnerships, the Company's growth plan is to not only expand its business revenues but also growth through acquisitions of complementary businesses in the cannabis sector.

Contact Information:

GGRN Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Global Green Solutions, Inc. 949-239-1050 ir@ggrn.io

