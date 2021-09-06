Global Green Hydrogen Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Government Investments Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Hydrogen Market by Technology (Alkaline and PEM), Renewable source (Wind, Solar), End-use Industry (Mobility, Power, Chemical, Industrial, Grid Injection) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, & Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green hydrogen market is projected to grow from USD 444 million in 2021 to USD 4,373 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 58.0% during the forecasted period.

The market is driven by factors like the lowering cost of producing renewable energy by all sources, development of electrolysis technologies and high demand from FCEVs and power industry.Green hydrogen is used in different industries such as mobility, chemical, power, grid injection, industrial, and others. Green hydrogen is on its way to replace conventional gray, brown, and blue hydrogen due to its zero-emission manufacturing process and is cost-competitive due to technological advancements. Green hydrogen offers a sustainable substitute to fossil fuels to the various end-use industries.

Alkaline electrolysis-based green hydrogen accounted for the largest share, in terms of volume, of the overall green hydrogen market

In terms of volume, the alkaline electrolysis-based green hydrogen segment accounted for the largest share of 70% of the overall green hydrogen market in 2020. Alkaline electrolysis technology is the most widely preferred technology in the production of green hydrogen across the world.Alkaline electrolysis utilizes two electrodes lowered in a basic electrolyte solution (such as sodium or potassium hydroxide), isolated by a non-conductive permeable membrane known as a diaphragm. As compared to PEM electrolysis, alkaline electrolysis tends to produce highly pure green hydrogen as hydrogen ions do not diffuse easily into an electrolyte solution and therefore it is more highly used.

The green hydrogen market in the mobility industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026

Mobility is the largest end-use industry of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen used in the mobility industry includes vehicles used in road/off-road transportation, rail, maritime, or aviation. The mobility end-use industry accounted for the largest share by value of the green hydrogen market.This is because hydrogen offers three times more energy per unit than fossil fuels. Before the commercialization of fuel-cell-based engines, the mobility industry had no other sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) offer a sustainable alternative. Green hydrogen is a viable and practical substitute for the automotive industry.Green hydrogen-based vehicles are optimal for mining vehicles, trains, aircraft, lorries, buses, and even maritime transport. It is the best medium to achieve zero carbon footprint stipulated by advanced countries.

The green hydrogen market in Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2021 and 2026

Europe dominated the global green hydrogen market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of green hydrogen and their products. Germany accounted for a major share of the global green hydrogen market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the green hydrogen market in this region is mainly driven by the growing mobility and power industry.

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Green Hydrogen Market Size by 2026, by Volume4.2 Green Hydrogen Market Size, by Renewable Source and Region4.3 Green Hydrogen Market Share, by Resin Type4.4 Green Hydrogen Market, by End-Use Industry, 2021 Vs. 20264.5 Green Hydrogen Market Growth, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Low variable electricity costs5.2.1.2 Technological advancements5.2.1.3 Global plans for net-zero emissions by 20505.2.1.4 High demand from FCEVs and power industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher costs of green hydrogen5.2.2.2 Lack of transportation infrastructure5.2.2.3 Energy loss in value chain5.2.2.4 Sustainability management5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Decreasing costs of electrolyzers5.2.3.2 Increasing government investments5.2.3.3 Announcement of large capacity green hydrogen projects5.2.3.4 Favorable policies for green hydrogen5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High initial investments5.2.4.2 Under-developed market5.3 Porter's Five forces Analysis5.4 Technology Analysis5.5 Ecosystem: Green Hydrogen Market5.6 Supply Chain Analysis5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Raw Material Selection5.9 Impact of COVID-195.10 Green Hydrogen Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenario5.11 Pricing Analysis5.12 Key Market for Import/Export5.13 Green Hydrogen Global Projects5.14 Case Study Analysis5.15 Tariff and Regulations5.16 Green Hydrogen Market: Trends and Disruptions Impacting Consumers

6 Green Hydrogen Market, by Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Alkaline Electrolysis6.3 PEM Electrolysis

7 Green Hydrogen Market, by Renewable Source7.1 Introduction7.2 Wind7.3 Solar7.4 Other Renewable Energy Sources

8 Green Hydrogen Market, by End-Use Industry8.1 Introduction8.2 Mobility8.3 Chemical8.4 Power8.5 Grid Injection8.6 Industrial8.7 Others

9 Green Hydrogen Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Companies11.1.1 Air Liquide11.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.11.1.3 Engie11.1.4 Uniper SE11.1.5 Siemens Energy Ag11.1.6 Lhyfe11.1.7 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation11.1.8 Nel ASA11.1.9 Orsted AS 11.1.10 Linde 11.1.11 Cummins Inc. 11.1.12 H&R Olwerke Schindler GmbH 11.1.13 Wind To Gas Energy GmbH & Co. Kg 11.1.14 Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd.11.2 Other Key Players11.2.1 Iberdrola11.2.2 Enel Green Power S.P.A11.2.3 Envision Digital11.2.4 Hynamics (EDF)11.2.5 ACWA Power11.2.6 Green Hydrogen Systems11.2.7 Rosatom11.2.8 Enegix Renewable Energies Ltd.11.2.9 Acme Solar Holdings Ltd 11.2.10 Geopura 11.2.11 Iwatani 11.2.12 Xebec Adsorption, Inc. 11.2.13 AquaHydrex, Inc. 11.2.14 Enapter 11.2.15 Starfire Energy 11.2.16 Hiringa Energy 11.2.17 Plug Power 11.2.18 ATAWEY 11.2.19 ITM Power Plc 11.2.20 Beijing CEI Technology Co., Ltd. 11.2.21 Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Company Ltd. 11.2.22 Thyssenkrupp

12 Appendix

