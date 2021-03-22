Global Graphene Market Forecast To 2026: Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1301.88 Million

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Market, By Product (Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP), Others), Application, (Electronics, Composites, Energy, Coatings, Sensors, Catalyst) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Graphene Market size is projected to reach USD 1301.88 Mn by 2027, from USD 127.27 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 39.4% during 2021-2027.

The Graphene Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by product, application and geography.

Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. Graphene Market Scope and Market SizeGraphene market is segmented by region and further by countries product, and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global graphene market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.The research covers the current and historic graphene market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphenea SA, Grafoid Inc., Graphene NanoChem Plc, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc,XG Sciences, 2D Carbon Tech Inc. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials, Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd., and Group NanoXplore Inc. among others.Report further studies the market development status and future and Graphene Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Graphene Market Segmentation by product, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects. Key Topics Covered: 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. INTRODUCTION2.1. Key Takeaways2.2. Report Description 2.3. Market Scope & Definition2.4. Stakeholders2.5. Research Methodology2.5.1. Market Size2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources 3. MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Industry Segmentation3.2. Market Trends Analysis3.3. Major Funding & Investments3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.2. Restraints3.4.3. Opportunities3.5. Value Chain Analysis3.6. Pricing Analysis 4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GRAPHENE MARKET4.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Graphene Market By Product4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Graphene Market By Application4.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Graphene Market by Region 5. GRAPHENE MARKET, BY PRODUCT5.1. Introduction5.2. Graphene Oxide (GO)5.3. Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP)5.4. Others 6. GRAPHENE MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Electronics6.2. Composites6.3. Energy6.4. Coatings6.5. Sensors 6.6. Catalyst 6.7. Others 7. GRAPHENE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY7.1. North America7.1.1. U.S.7.1.2. Canada7.2. Europe7.2.1. Germany7.2.2. U.K.7.2.3. France7.2.4. Rest of Europe7.3. Asia Pacific7.3.1. China7.3.2. Japan7.3.3. India7.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific7.4. Rest of the World7.4.1. Middle East7.4.2. Africa 8. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS8.1. Introduction8.2. Top Companies Ranking8.3. Market Share Analysis8.4. Recent Developments8.4.1. New Product Launch8.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions8.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements8.4.4. Rewards & Recognition 9. COMPANY PROFILES9.1. CVD Equipment Corporation9.2. Graphenea SA9.3. Grafoid Inc.9.4. Graphene NanoChem Plc9.5. Haydale Graphene Industries Plc9.6. XG Sciences 9.7. 2D Carbon Tech Inc. Ltd.9.8. Vorbeck Materials9.9. Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.9.10. Group NanoXplore Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1vycp

