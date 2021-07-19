Global Graphene Market (2021 To 2031) - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Graphene Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc.

Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to its exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Graphene Market Report 2021 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene and publisher of Graphene Magazine. Profiling over 300 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The Graphene Market Report 2021 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2020 and for each application to 2031.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of more than 300 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, Saint Jean Carbon, Huvis, SafeLi LLC, Graphex Group Ltd, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 crisis on the graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020-21.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Spreadsheet of graphene producers and production quantities.

Spreadsheet of current graphene prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE2.1 History2.2 Types of graphene2.3 Properties 3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS3.1 Composition3.2 Comparison to quantum dots3.3 Properties3.4 Synthesis3.4.1 Top-down method3.4.2 Bottom-up method3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods3.5 Applications3.6 Markets3.6.1 Electronics and photonics3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion3.6.3 Sensors3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting3.7 Challenges3.8 Production of graphene quantum dots3.8.1 Current and projected revenues3.8.2 Pricing 4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION4.1 Quality4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods 5 REGULATIONS5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation5.1.1 Europe5.1.2 United States5.1.3 Asia-Pacific5.2 Workplace exposure 6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS 7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION7.1 Commercial production capacities7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities7.2.1 By producer7.2.2 By region7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities7.3.1 By producer7.3.2 Production capacity by region7.4 CVD graphene film7.4.1 By producer7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges7.5.1 Oversupply7.5.2 Quality7.5.3 Large-volume markets7.5.4 Commoditisation7.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective 8 GRAPHENE PRICING8.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene8.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing8.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing8.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing8.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing8.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing8.7 Graphene ink 9 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE9.1 3D PRINTING9.1.1 Market overview9.1.2 Market prospects9.1.3 Market assessment9.1.4 Applications map9.1.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.1.6 Product developers9.2 ADHESIVES9.2.1 Market overview9.2.2 Market prospects9.2.3 Market assessment9.2.4 Applications map9.2.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.2.6 Product developers9.3 AUTOMOTIVE9.3.1 Market overview9.3.2 Market prospects9.3.3 Market assessment9.3.4 Applications map9.3.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.3.6 Product developers9.4 BATTERIES9.4.1 Market overview9.4.1.1 Battery market megatrends9.4.2 Market prospects9.4.2.1 Flexible and stretchable batteries9.4.3 Market assessment9.4.4 Applications Map9.4.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.4.6 Product developers9.5 COMPOSITES9.5.1 Market overview9.5.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts9.5.2.1 Market prospects9.5.2.2 Market assessment9.5.2.3 Applications map9.5.3 Metal-matrix composites9.5.3.1 Market assessment9.5.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.5.5 Product developers9.6 CONDUCTIVE INKS9.6.1 Market overview9.6.2 Market prospects9.6.3 Market assessment9.6.4 Applications map9.6.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.6.6 Product developers9.7 CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS9.7.1 Market overview9.7.2 Market prospects9.7.3 Market assessment9.7.3.1 Cement9.7.3.2 Asphalt bitumen9.7.3.3 Aerogels9.7.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.7.5 Product developers9.8 ELECTRONICS9.8.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND DISPLAYS9.8.1.1 Market overview9.8.1.2 Market prospects9.8.1.3 Market assessment9.8.1.4 Global market, historical and forecast to 20319.8.1.5 Product developers9.8.2 TRANSISTORS AND INTEGRATED CIRCUITS9.8.2.1 Market overview9.8.2.2 Market prospects9.8.2.3 Market assessment9.8.2.4 Applications map9.8.2.5 Global market, historical and forecast to 20319.8.2.6 Product developers9.8.3 MEMORY DEVICES9.8.3.1 Market overview9.8.3.2 Market prospects9.8.3.3 Market assessment9.8.3.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.8.3.5 Product developers9.9 FILTRATION9.9.1 Market overview9.9.2 Market prospects9.9.3 Market assessment9.9.4 Applications map9.9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.9.6 Product developers9.10 FUEL CELLS9.10.1 Market overview9.10.2 Market prospects9.10.3 Market assessment9.10.4 Applications map9.10.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.10.6 Product developers9.11 LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE9.11.1 Market overview9.11.2 Market prospects9.11.2.1 Drug delivery9.11.2.2 Imaging and diagnostics9.11.2.3 Implants9.11.2.4 Medical biosensors9.11.2.5 Woundcare9.11.2.6 Medical wearables9.11.2.7 Gene delivery9.11.3 Market assessment9.11.4 Applications map9.11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.11.6 Product developers9.12 LIGHTING9.12.1 Market overview9.12.2 Market prospects9.12.3 Market assessment9.12.4 Applications map9.12.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.12.6 Product developers9.13 LUBRICANTS9.13.1 Market overview9.13.2 Market prospects9.13.3 Market assessment9.13.4 Applications map9.13.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.13.6 Product developers9.14 OIL AND GAS9.14.1 Market overview9.14.2 Market prospects9.14.3 Market assessment9.14.4 Applications map9.14.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.14.6 Product developers9.15 PAINTS AND COATINGS9.15.1 Market overview9.15.2 Market prospects9.15.3 Market assessment9.15.4 Applications map9.15.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.15.6 Product developers9.16 PHOTONICS9.16.1 Market overview9.16.2 Market prospects9.16.3 Market assessment9.16.4 Applications map9.16.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.16.6 Product developers9.17 PHOTOVOLTAICS9.17.1 Market overview9.17.2 Market prospects9.17.3 Market assessment9.17.4 Applications map9.17.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.17.6 Product developers9.18 RUBBER AND TIRES9.18.1 Market overview9.18.2 Market prospects9.18.3 Market assessment9.18.4 Applications map9.18.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.18.6 Product developers9.19 SENSORS9.19.1 Market overview9.19.2 Market prospects9.19.3 Market assessment9.19.4 Applications map9.19.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.19.6 Product developers9.20 GRAPHENE IN SMART TEXTILES AND APPAREL9.20.1 Market overview9.20.2 Market prospects9.20.3 Market assessment9.20.4 Applications map9.20.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.20.6 Product developers9.21 GRAPHENE IN SUPERCAPACITORS9.21.1 Market overview9.21.2 Market prospects9.21.3 Market assessment9.21.3.1 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors9.21.4 Applications map9.21.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 20319.21.6 Product developers9.22 OTHER MARKETS9.22.1 Audio equipment9.22.2 Sporting goods and apparel 10 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT10.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer10.2 Markets targeted, by producer10.3 Graphene product developers target markets 11 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES 12 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS12.1 Adama Materials12.2 Anderlab Technologies12.3 Aneeve Nanotechnologies LLC12.4 Apex Graphene12.5 Bluevine Graphene Industries12.6 Carben Semicon Ltd.12.7 Carbon Sciences12.8 California Lithium Battery12.9 Catalyx Nanotech, Inc.12.10 Celtig, LLC12.11 Durham Graphene Science Ltd.12.12 Epi-lab sp. z o.o.12.13 Global Graphene Technologies12.14 Grafetech Europe S.L.12.15 Graphene Devices, Ltd.12.16 Graphene Energy, Inc.12.17 Graphene Frontiers, LLC12.18 Graphene ESD Corporation12.19 Graphene Nanotech S.L.12.20 Graphene-RGY12.21 Graphene Sensors Inc.12.22 Graphene Technologies12.23 GraphenTech12.24 Grox Industries, LLC12.25 Hengli Shengtai ( Xiamen) Graphene Technology12.26 Hycarb, Inc.12.27 Nanotech Biomachines, Inc.12.28 Nanotech Engineering, Inc.12.29 National Nanomaterials12.30 Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology12.31 Quantum Materials Corporation12.32 Quantum Seed12.33 Redex Nano Lab12.34 Sinocarbon Materials12.35 Solan12.36 SupraG Energy12.37 Tetrels Technology Corporation12.38 United Nanotech Innovations12.39 VN Graphene12.40 Wavve Stream12.41 Xolve, Inc. 13 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS 14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 15 REFERENCES

