Global Graphene Composites Market (2020 To 2027) - By Product Type, Application And Region

The graphene composites market was valued at $13.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $109.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027.Graphene mixed or blended with different types of materials such as polymer, metal, ceramic, and others, is known as graphene composites.The excellent conductivity of graphene composites has increased its demand for energy storage and generation application. In addition, its lightweight property has boosted its adoption in the automobile and aerospace sector. However, presence of alternatives in the market such as aluminum. steel, fiber, and others, is one of the factors hindering the market growth. In addition, decreased consumer spending, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the automotive sector, which consequently decreased the demand for graphene composites. On the contrary, increase in participation of developing countries in the aerospace sector is expected to boost the growth of the graphene composites market during the forecast period.The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into polymer based, metal based, ceramic based, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into sports & wearable goods, aerospace & defense, automotive, building & construction, energy storage & generation, and others. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping Graphene Composites Market3.2.1. Bargaining Power of the Supplier3.2.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyer3.2.3. Threat of Substitutes3.2.4. Threat of New Entrant3.2.5. Competitive Rivalry3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand for Lightweight Materials3.3.1.2. Increase in Research and Development (R&D) Expenditure by Developed and Developing Countries3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High Cost of Graphene-Enhanced Composites3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Rapid Increase in Graphene Producers3.4. Value Chain3.5. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Market Chapter 4: Graphene Composites Market, by Product Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Polymer Based4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Metal Based4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Ceramic Based4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Graphene Composites Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Sport & Wearable Goods5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Aerospace & Defense5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Automotive5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Building & Construction5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Energy Storage & Generation5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.7. Others5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Graphene Composites Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20197.2. Competitive Heatmap7.3. Product Mapping Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd.8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Product Portfolio8.2. G6 Materials Corp8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Product Portfolio8.2.4. Business Performance8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Haydale Graphene Industries plc8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Operating Business Segments8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.3.5. Business Performance8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Graphene Composites8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Product Portfolio8.5. Graphene One LLC8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Product Portfolio8.6. Graphenano Group8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Product Portfolio8.7. Graphmatech Ab8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Product Portfolio8.8. Gnanomat Sl8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Product Portfolio8.9. Xg Sciences, Inc8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product Portfolio8.10. Nanoxplore Inc8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9p94o

