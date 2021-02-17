Global Graphene And 2D Materials Markets 2021-2031: Future Product Development In Flexible Electronics, Smart Textiles, Biosensors, Drug Delivery, Water Filtration, Supercapacitors

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene. The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of 280 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 crisis on the graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Additional content from the previous edition includes:

Review of market in 2020.

Outlook for market in 2021.

Expanded graphene quantum dots chapter.

SWOT analysis.

Industry supply chain analysis.

Assessment of key global players.

Analysis of market in China .

. Analysis of audio equipment and sporting goods market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Why graphene?1.1.1 Exceptional properties1.1.2 Commercial opportunities1.1.3 Collaboration key?1.2 The market in 20191.3 The market in 20201.4 The market in 20211.5 Future global market outlook1.6 Graphene producers and production capacities1.7 Global graphene demand, 2018-2031, tons1.7.1 Market segmentation, historical and forecast to 20311.8 Graphene market by region1.8.1 Asia-Pacific1.8.1.1 China1.8.1.2 Main graphene producers in Asia-Pacific1.8.2 North America1.8.2.1 Main graphene producers in North America1.8.3 Europe1.8.3.1 Main graphene producers in Europe1.9 List of commercialized graphene products1.10 Graphene investments1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements1.12 Graphene market challenges1.13 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic 2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE2.1 History2.2 Types of graphene2.3 Properties 3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS3.1 Composition3.2 Comparison to quantum dots3.3 Properties3.4 Synthesis3.4.1 Top-down method3.4.2 Bottom-up method3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods3.5 Applications3.6 Markets3.6.1 Electronics and photonics3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion3.6.3 Sensors3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting3.7 Challenges3.8 Technology readiness level (TRL)3.9 Production of graphene quantum dots3.9.1 Current and projected revenues3.9.2 Pricing 4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION4.1 Quality4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods 5 REGULATIONS5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation5.1.1 Europe5.1.2 United States5.1.3 Asia-Pacific5.2 Workplace exposure 6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS 7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION7.1 Commercial production capacities7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities7.2.1 By producer7.2.2 By region7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities7.3.1 By producer7.3.2 Production capacity by region7.4 CVD graphene film7.4.1 By producer7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges7.5.1 Oversupply7.5.2 Quality7.5.3 Large-volume markets7.5.4 Commoditisation7.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective 8 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN 9 SWOT ANALYSIS 10 GRAPHENE PRICING10.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene10.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing10.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing10.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing10.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing10.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing10.7 Graphene ink 11 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE11.1 GRAPHENE IN 3D PRINTING11.1.1 Market overview11.1.2 Market prospects11.1.3 Market assessment11.1.4 Applications map11.1.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 203011.1.6 Product developers11.2 Graphene In Adhesives11.3 Graphene In Automotive11.4 Graphene In Batteries11.5 Graphene In Composites11.6 Graphene In Conductive Inks11.7 Graphene In Construction Materials11.8 Graphene In Electronics11.8.1 Wearable Electronics And Displays11.8.2 Graphene In Transistors And Integrated Circuits11.8.3 Graphene In Memory Devices11.9 Graphene In Filtration11.10 Graphene In Fuel Cells11.11 Graphene In Life Sciences And Medicine11.11.1 Market overview11.11.2 Market prospects11.11.2.1 Drug delivery11.11.2.2 Imaging and diagnostics11.11.2.3 Implants11.11.2.4 Medical biosensors11.11.2.5 Woundcare11.11.2.6 Medical wearables11.11.3 Market assessment11.11.4 Applications map11.11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 203011.11.6 Product developers11.12 Graphene In Lighting11.13 Graphene In Lubricants11.14 Graphene In Oil And Gas11.15 Graphene In Paints And Coatings11.16 Graphene In Photonics11.17 Graphene In Photovoltaics11.18 Graphene In Rubber And Tires11.19 Graphene In Sensors11.20 Graphene In Smart Textiles And Apparel11.21 Graphene In Supercapacitors11.22 OTHER MARKETS11.22.1 Audio equipment11.22.2 Sporting goods and apparel 12 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT 13 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS 14 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS 15 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS 16 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS16.1 BORON NITRIDE NANOTUBES (BNNT)16.1.1 Properties16.1.2 Applications16.1.3 Production16.2 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (BNNS)16.2.1 Properties16.2.2 Applications16.2.2.1 Electronics16.2.2.2 Fuel cells16.2.2.3 Adsorbents16.2.2.4 Photodetectors16.2.2.5 Textiles16.2.2.6 Biomedical16.3 TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDES (TMDCs)16.3.1 Properties16.3.2 Applications16.3.2.1 Electronics16.3.2.2 Photovoltaics16.3.2.3 Piezoelectrics16.3.2.4 Sensors16.3.2.5 Filtration16.3.2.6 Batteries16.3.2.7 Fiber lasers16.4 BOROPHENE16.5 PHOSPHORENE16.5.1 Properties16.5.1.1 Fabrication methods16.5.1.2 Challenges for the use of phosphorene in devices16.5.2 Applications16.5.2.1 Electronics16.5.2.2 Batteries16.5.2.3 Photodetectors16.5.2.4 Sensors16.6 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)16.6.1 Properties16.6.2 Synthesis16.6.3 C2N16.6.4 Applications16.6.4.1 Electronics16.6.4.2 Filtration membranes16.6.4.3 Photocatalysts16.6.4.4 Batteries (LIBs)16.6.4.5 Sensors16.7 GERMANENE16.8 GRAPHDIYNE16.8.1 Properties16.8.2 Applications16.8.2.1 Electronics16.8.2.2 Batteries16.8.2.3 Separation membranes16.8.2.4 Water filtration16.8.2.5 Photocatalysts16.8.2.6 Photovoltaics16.9 Graphane16.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)16.11 Silicene16.12 Stanene/Tinene16.13 Tungsten Diselenide16.14 Antimonene16.15 Diamene16.16 Indium Selenide16.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials 17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY17.1 Market opportunity analysis17.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)17.3 Properties of nanomaterials 18 REFERENCES

