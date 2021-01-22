Global Graphene And 2D Materials Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene. The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 contains:

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of 286 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Why graphene?1.1.1 Exceptional properties1.1.2 Commercial opportunities1.1.3 Collaboration key?1.2 The market in 20191.3 The market in 20201.4 The market in 20211.5 Future global market outlook1.6 Graphene producers and production capacities1.7 Global graphene demand, 2018-2030, tons1.7.1 Market segmentation, historical and forecast to 20301.8 Graphene market by region1.9 List of commercialized graphene products1.10 Graphene investments1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements1.12 Graphene market challenges1.13 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE2.1 History2.2 Types of graphene2.3 Properties

3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS3.1 Composition3.2 Comparison to quantum dots3.3 Properties3.4 Synthesis3.4.1 Top-down method3.4.2 Bottom-up method3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods3.5 Applications3.6 Markets3.6.1 Electronics and photonics3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion3.6.3 Sensors3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting3.7 Challenges3.8 Technology readiness level (TRL)3.9 Production of graphene quantum dots3.9.1 Current and projected revenues3.9.2 Pricing

4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION4.1 Quality4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods

5 REGULATIONS5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation5.2 Workplace exposure

6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION7.1 Commercial production capacities7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities7.4 CVD graphene film7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

8 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN

9 SWOT ANALYSIS

10 GRAPHENE PRICING10.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene10.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing10.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing10.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing10.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing10.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing10.7 Graphene ink

11 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE11.1 3D Printing11.2 Adhesives11.3 Automotive11.4 Batteries11.5 Composites11.6 Conductive Inks11.7 Construction Materials11.8 Electronics11.9 Filtration11.10 Fuel Cells11.11 Life Sciences And Medicine11.12 Lighting11.13 Lubricants11.14 Oil And Gas11.15 Paints And Coatings11.16 Photonics11.17 Photovoltaics11.18 Rubber And Tires11.19 Sensors11.20 Smart Textiles And Apparel11.21 Supercapacitors

12 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT12.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer12.2 Markets targeted, by producer12.3 Graphene product developers target markets12.4 Assessment of key players globally

13 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

14 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS

15 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

16 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS16.1 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (Bnnt)16.2 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride (Bnns)16.3 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmdcs)16.4 Borophene16.5 Phosphorene16.6 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)16.7 Germanene16.8 Graphdiyne16.9 Graphane16.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)16.11 Silicene16.12 Stanene/Tinene16.13 Tungsten Diselenide16.14 Antimonene16.15 Diamene16.16 Indium Selenide16.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials

Companies Mentioned

Archer Materials

Directa Plus

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

GrapheneCA

Haydale Graphene

HP1 Technologies Ltd

Paragraf

SafeLi LLC

Saint Jean Carbon

Talga Resources

Versarien

ZEN Graphene Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5e1tli

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-graphene-and-2d-materials-market-report-2021-301213335.html

SOURCE Research and Markets