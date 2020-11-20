Global Glycobiology Market (2020 To 2025) - By Type Of Enzyme, Type Of Kit, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glycobiology Market By Type of Enzyme (Glycosidases & Neuramidases, Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases, Carbohydrate kinases, Carbohydrate Sulfotransferases, Others), By Type of Kit, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glycobiology Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Glycobiology Market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetics, renal diseases, among others, which has increased the demand for personalized medicines. This in turn has increased the drug discovery process around the globe, which is anticipated to positively impact growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, increasing grants by different governments especially in the developing nations for R&D activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.The Global Glycobiology Market is segmented based on type of enzyme, type of kit, application, end-user, company and region. Based on type of enzyme, the market can be categorized into glycosidases & neuramidases, glycosyltransferases & sialytransferases, carbohydrate kinases, carbohydrate sulfotransferases, protein sulfotransferases and others. The glycosidases & neuramidases segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to their pivotal role in metabolism, antibacterial defense & pathogenesis, glycosidase probe design for ABPP represents an important task in chemical proteomic & glycomic research.Regionally, the glycobiology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall glycobiology market owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.Major players operating in the Global Glycobiology Market include Merck & Co., Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Waters Corporation, Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bruker Corporation, RayBiotech, Inc., Z Biotech, LLC., Chemily Glycoscience, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd, R&D Systems, Inc., Bio-Techne, Danaher Corporation, S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), ProZyme and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2018, Shimadzu Corp. collaborated with premier Biosoft, a global company in the field of bioinformatics solutions, with an aim to introduce its LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry system for advance glycomics and lipidomics data research analysis. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Glycobiology Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Glycobiology Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Glycobiology Market based on type of enzyme, type of kit, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Glycobiology Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Glycobiology Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Glycobiology Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Glycobiology Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Glycobiology Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology technique across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology techniques which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology techniques, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.The author calculated the market size of the Global Glycobiology Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Glycobiology Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)5.2. Product Awareness5.3. Customer Satisfaction Analysis5.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges 6. Global Glycobiology Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type of Enzyme (Glycosidases & Neuramidases, Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases, Carbohydrate Kinases, Carbohydrate Sulfotransferases, Protein Sulfotransferases, Others)6.2.2. By Type of Kit (Glycan Releasing Kit, Glycan Labelling Kit, Glycan Purification Kit, Others)6.2.3. By Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Virology, Cell Biology, Oncology, Others)6.2.4. By End User (Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others)6.2.5. By Company (2019)6.2.6. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific Glycobiology Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 8. Europe Glycobiology Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Europe: Country Analysis 9. North America Glycobiology Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. North America: Country Analysis 10. South America Glycobiology Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South America: Country Analysis 11. Middle East and Africa Glycobiology Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. MEA: Country Analysis 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Merck & Co., Inc.14.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.14.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific14.4. New England Biolabs, Inc.14.5. Shimadzu Corporation14.6. Takara Bio Inc.14.7. Waters Corporation14.8. Asparia Glycomics S.L.14.9. Bruker Corporation14.10. RayBiotech, Inc.14.11. Z Biotech, LLC.14.12. Chemily Glycoscience14.13. Dextra Laboratories Ltd.14.14. Lectenz Bio14.15. Ludger Ltd14.16. R&D Systems, Inc.14.17. Bio-Techne14.18. Danaher Corporation14.19. S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan)14.20. ProZyme 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About Us & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x54nb4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-glycobiology-market-2020-to-2025---by-type-of-enzyme-type-of-kit-application-end-user-and-region-301178052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets