Global Gluten-free Products Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Prevalence Of IBS Is Driving The Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025.The global gluten-free products market is driven by the increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other food allergies. Also, health benefits and adoption of special dietary lifestyles and free-from foods from a majority population across the globe is expected to further drive the growth. Relatively high cost of gluten-free products as compared to the conventional gluten-containing products along with the fact that gluten-free products lack an adequate amount of dietary fibers, resulting in constipation and other ailments of the digestive system is expected to restrict the growth of the gluten-free products market in the long run. Snacks and RTE products is projected as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Based on the type, the market for snacks and RTE products is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Rising preference for convenience foods over conventional foods to drive the demand at a faster pace. Specifically, consumers consuming gluten-free breakfast cereals and bars have been gaining immense traction in the market, owing to their active ingredients helping them in avoiding health issues along with keeping them fresh and active throughout the day. Mainstream food manufacturing companies are increasingly joining specialty and health food companies in offering gluten-free snacks & RTE products. Companies have learned that consumers with gluten intolerance, just like the rest of the population, due to their busy lifestyles and increased snacking occasions, require quality snacks & RTE products. Thus, companies are coming with a newer line of products in snack & RTE products that are gluten-free Based on form, solid is projected to form the largest market during the forecast period. The global gluten-free products market is majorly dominated by the solid form, across regions and countries. This is attributed to the fact that manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this form of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demand. Products such as bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, baking mixes & flours, breakfast cereals, snack bars, confectionery products, noodles, and RTE products fall under the solid form of the gluten-free product segment. Manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten-free products owing to the higher sales of these products, longer shelf-life, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and lower costs of production. The conventional stores segment, by distribution channel is projected to dominate the majority share. Conventional stores were largely preferred by an array of consumers for purchasing gluten-free products. This is attributed to the factors such as the ease in accessing stores, availability of various product categories, and frequent purchasing destinations. Owing to this, the segment has accounted for the majority share in the global gluten-free products market, by distribution channel and also, is projected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Gluten-Free Products Market4.2 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Region4.3 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Type4.4 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Distribution Channel4.5 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Form4.6 North America: Gluten-Free Products Market, by Type and Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Diagnosis of Celiac Disease and Other Food Allergies5.2.1.2 Health Benefits and Adoption of Special Dietary Lifestyles and Free-From Foods5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (Ibs)5.2.1.4 Increasing Availability of Gluten-Free Products in Organized Retail Stores Leading to Increased Sales5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Gluten-Free Products Than Conventional Gluten-Containing Products5.2.2.2 Gluten-Free Products Lack An Adequate Amount of Dietary Fibers, Resulting in Constipation and Other Ailments of the Digestive System5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Adoption of Microencapsulation Technology to Improve the Shelf-Life of Gluten-Free Products5.2.3.2 Favorable Regulatory Framework and Initiatives Taken by Governments and Institutions to Promote a Gluten-Free Diet5.2.3.3 Product Innovations to Make Gluten-Free Products More Convenient and Affordable5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Formulation Challenges Faced by Manufacturers5.2.4.2 Volatility of Prices of Products in the Market5.2.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.3 Regulatory Framework5.4 Yc & Ycc Shift5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map5.7 Patent Analysis 6 Case Study Analysis6.1 Case Studies on Top Industry Innovations and Best Practices6.1.1 Newer Formulations with Nutrition-Dense Ingredients6.1.2 Expanding Application Opportunities for Almond and Chickpea Flour Other Than Bakery Products 7 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Bakery Products7.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Bakery Products in Daily Dietary Lifestyles in Developed Countries to Boost the Demand in the Coming Years7.2.2 Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes7.2.3 Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits7.2.4 Baking Mixes & Flours7.3 Snacks & Rte Products7.3.1 Rising Preference for Convenience Foods Over Conventional Ones to Drive Market Growth7.4 Pizzas & Pastas7.4.1 Innovations and Formulations in Pizza Bases and Rising Consumption of this Category by All Ages to Drive Growth7.5 Condiments & Dressings7.5.1 Rising Celiac Disease Prevalence Among Global Consumers and Consumption of Various Gluten-Free Foods to Propel the Market Prospects7.6 Other Types7.6.1 Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Products in Various Other Types of Foods Owing to Strict Diets to Drive the Demand 8 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Form8.1 Introduction8.2 Solid8.2.1 Widespread Availability of Solid Gluten-Free Products and Higher Acceptance Among Consumers Will Lead to Further Growth8.3 Liquid8.3.1 Increasing Introduction of Beverages and Dressings is Expected to Drive the Demand 9 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Distribution Channel9.1 Introduction9.2 Conventional Stores9.2.1 Frequent Purchasing Destination for a Wide Consumer Base, Along with the Availability of Various Gluten-Free Product Categories, to Drive Growth9.2.2 Grocery Stores9.2.3 Mass Merchandisers9.2.4 Warehouse Clubs9.2.5 Online Retailers9.3 Specialty Stores9.3.1 Shifting Consumer Preference Toward Healthier Diets to Boost the Demand for Specialty Stores Offering Specific Health Products9.3.2 Bakery Stores9.3.3 Confectionery Stores9.3.4 Gourmet Stores9.4 Drugstores & Pharmacies9.4.1 Consumer Mentality Toward Gluten-Free Products as a Prescribed Dietary Lifestyle Compels Them to Purchase These Products from Drugstores & Pharmacies 10 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Source10.1 Introduction10.2 Animal Source10.2.1 Dairy10.2.2 Meat10.3 Plant Source10.3.1 Rice & Corn10.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses10.3.3 Others10.3.3.1 Sorghum & Oats10.3.3.2 Millets10.3.3.3 Tuber Crops10.3.3.4 Pseudocereals 11 Brand Overview11.1 Introduction11.2 the Kraft Heinz Company11.3 the Hain Celestial Group, Inc.11.4 General Mills, Inc.11.5 Kellogg Company11.6 Hero A.G.11.7 Barilla G.E.R. Fratelli S.P.A.11.8 Raisio plc11.9 Dr Schr Ag/Spa11.1 Farmo S.P.A.11.11 Freedom Foods Group Limited 12 Gluten-Free Products Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 South America12.6 Middle East & Africa 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.3.1 Stars13.3.2 Emerging Leaders13.3.3 Pervasive13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 201913.5 Competitive Scenario13.5.1 New Product Launches13.5.2 Expansions & Investments13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions13.5.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships13.6 List of Companies in the Gluten-Free Products Market Ecosystem13.6.1 Distributors, Supermarket Chains, Restaurants, and Online Retailers 14 Company Profiles14.1 The Kraft Heinz Company14.2 the Hain Celestial Group, Inc14.3 General Mills14.4 Kellogg Company14.5 Conagra Brands Inc14.6 Hero Ag14.7 Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A14.8 Quinoa Corporation14.9 Freedom Foods Group Limited14.1 Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.14.11 Raisio plc14.12 Dr Schr Ag/Spa14.13 Enjoy Life Foods14.14 Farmo S.P.A.14.15 Big Oz14.16 Alara Wholefoods Ltd14.17 Norside Foods Ltd14.18 Warburtons14.19 Katz Gluten Free14.2 Genius Foods14.21 Chosen Foods LLC14.22 Silly Yaks14.23 Mickey's LLC14.24 Rachel Paul Foods14.25 Gee Free LLC14.26 Fody Foods Co14.27 Gluten Free Prairie14.28 Gluten Free Cornwall 15 Appendix

