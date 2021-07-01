Global Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cakes & Pastries, Cookies), Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Club Stores), Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free baking mixes market size is anticipated to reach USD 698.2 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of gluten sensitivity, food allergies, and other disorders are driving the demand for gluten-free products, including baking mixes.In terms of product, the cookies segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of global revenue in 2020. This growth is attributed to the high demand for flavored cookies in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and the U.K.

Market players are capitalizing on the popularity of new flavors in cookies by launching variants, such as Oreo and red velvet, in innovative packaging. Moreover, cookies are popular snacks among people of all age groups.In terms of distribution channels, grocery stores emerged as the largest segment in 2020 due to a high number of grocery stores worldwide. With rising income levels and rapid urbanization, modern supermarkets have emerged across all big and small economies. These stores offer extensive product variety, discounts, and even change their layouts to appeal to new consumers and maintain their market share. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regional market in the foreseeable future due to the rising demand for healthy food items and the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle among consumers in China, Australia, Japan, and India.

The rising consumer awareness about the consequences of gluten consumption will also boost the demand for gluten-free baking mixes in the region. The industry is highly competitive when it comes to product variation and pricing. Prominent market participants are focusing on product innovation to attract more consumers.

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the cookies segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 32% in 2020

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for cookies

Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising consumption of healthy food items

is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising consumption of healthy food items The launch of new products on e-commerce platforms, such as eBay and Amazon, emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition

The grocery stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The presence of numerous grocery stores across all big and small economies is driving the product demand through this channel

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope1.2. Market Definition1.3. Information Procurement1.4. Information Analysis1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization1.6. Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Introduction3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.6. Business Environment Analysis3.7. Roadmap of Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market3.8. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision4.3. Consumer Product Adoption4.4. Observations & Recommendations Chapter 5. Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Product Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2. Cookies5.3. Cakes & Pastries5.4. Bread5.5. Pizza5.6. Others Chapter 6. Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2. Grocery Stores6.3. Mass Merchandiser6.4. Independent Natural or Health Food Store6.5. Club Stores6.6. Drug Stores6.7. Others Chapter 7. Gluten-free baking mixes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028 Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)8.3. Vendor Landscape Chapter 9. Company Profiles

