Global GIS Software In Agriculture Market Outlook Report 2020-2027: Solutions, Applications, Geography, Key Developments, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GIS Software in Agriculture - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global GIS Software in Agriculture market accounted for $1.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Growing need for precision farming and favourable government initiatives and investments are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high initial investment costs are hampering market growth.Geographic information system is sometimes called "geological information system". It is a specific and very important spatial information system. It is a technical system that manages, stores, estimates, analyzes, displays, and describes relevant geographical distribution data in the space of all or part of the earth's surface (including the atmosphere), supported by computer hardware and software systems.Based on the solution type, the on-cloud segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as technology maturation and widespread adoption of GIS software have contributed massively towards the growth of on-cloud GIS software solutions.By geography, Asia pacific is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the increasing infrastructural growth in various countries in the region, GIS is expected to be used for smart city planning and urban development programs.Some of the key players profiled in the GIS Software in Agriculture Market include Autodesk, Inc., Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp), Earth Observing System, Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI), Geosoft Inc., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, L3 Harris Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Parrot SA, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Takor Group Ltd, Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Research Sources 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market, By Solution Type5.1 Introduction5.2 On-Premise5.3 On-Cloud 6 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market, By Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Crop Monitoring6.3 Irrigation Monitoring6.4 Soil Analysis 7 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market, By Geography7.1 Introduction7.2 North America7.2.1 US7.2.2 Canada7.2.3 Mexico7.3 Europe7.3.1 Germany7.3.2 UK7.3.3 Italy7.3.4 France7.3.5 Spain7.3.6 Rest of Europe7.4 Asia Pacific7.4.1 Japan7.4.2 China7.4.3 India7.4.4 Australia7.4.5 New Zealand7.4.6 South Korea7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific7.5 South America7.5.1 Argentina7.5.2 Brazil7.5.3 Chile7.5.4 Rest of South America7.6 Middle East & Africa7.6.1 Saudi Arabia7.6.2 UAE7.6.3 Qatar7.6.4 South Africa7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 8 Key Developments8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers8.3 New Product Launch8.4 Expansions8.5 Other Key Strategies 9 Company Profiling9.1 Autodesk, Inc.9.2 Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp)9.3 Earth Observing System9.4 Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI)9.5 Geosoft Inc.9.6 Hexagon AB9.7 Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd9.8 L3 Harris Technologies9.9 Oracle Corporation9.10 Parrot SA9.11 Pitney Bowes Inc.9.12 SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.9.13 Takor Group Ltd9.14 Topcon Corporation9.15 Trimble Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rw6hs0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gis-software-in-agriculture-market-outlook-report-2020-2027-solutions-applications-geography-key-developments-competitive-landscape-301209996.html

SOURCE Research and Markets