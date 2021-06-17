Global Gifts Retailing Market To Reach USD 6.45 Billion|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts retailing market is poised to reach USD 6.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts retailing market is poised to reach USD 6.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the gifts retailing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of private-label brands.

The gifts retailing market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the expansion in distribution channels and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the gifts retailing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gifts retailing market covers the following areas:

Gifts Retailing Market SizingGifts Retailing Market ForecastGifts Retailing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Enesco LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Co.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Giftware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

