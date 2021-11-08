Global Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Market Research Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Networking Technology (Wired, Wireless), Structure (Bridges & Tunnels, Buildings & Utilities, Dams, Others), End User...

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Networking Technology (Wired, Wireless), Structure (Bridges & Tunnels, Buildings & Utilities, Dams, Others), End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is estimated to be worth USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Rising infrastructure investments, increasing adoption of geotechnical instruments to prevent structural failures, government regulations for sustainable structures and growing awareness about the benefits of instrumentation and monitoring tools are some of the major factors driving the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. However, high installation and monitoring costs are likely to hinder market growth.

The market for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring services to account for the largest share during the forecast period

The number of market players offering geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring services is more than the companies offering instruments and software. Various types of instruments needed for geotechnical monitoring include inclinometers, piezometers, extensometers, and sensors among others.

The data collected from these instruments is provided to the software for analysis. These solutions help to identify structural damages at an early stage and enable a high degree of structural safety as the stakeholders can take preventive and corrective actions at the earliest to ensure structural safety.

Though the hardware and software solutions can be reused after purchase, many companies that purchase these solutions rent them to other companies, which is considered as a service. The presence of many geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring service providers to drive the market growth.

The market for wireless networking technology is estimated to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026 in geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market

Advancements in technology have led to the development of wireless instruments to which conventional instruments such as strain gauges, piezometers, inclinometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and accelerometers can be attached for centralized data collection and analysis.

The growing demand for wireless networking technologies for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring is a major factor contributing to the high market growth. However, wired networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to the higher adoption of wired instruments for geotechnical monitoring.

Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a robust growth during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period. The major factors driving market growth in this region include the increasing investments associated with infrastructure and the subsequent increase in the number of new infrastructure projects and directives by governments for the compulsory use of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring for various structures.

The growing population in many Asia Pacific countries has led to rapid urbanization which has led to the commencement of several infrastructure projects, providing growth opportunities for market players in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are Fugro ( Netherlands), Keller Group (UK), Nova Metrix LLC (US), Geokon (US), Geocomp Corporation (US), Sisgeo S.r.l. ( Italy), COWI A/S ( Denmark), James Fisher and Sons (UK), Deep Excavation LLC (US), and RST Instruments ( Canada).

Premium Insights

Increasing Infrastructure Investments to Significantly Contribute to Market Growth

Wired Networking Technology to Account for Larger Market Size Than Wireless Networking Technology During Forecast Period

Bridges & Tunnels to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Buildings & Infrastructure to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Services to Account for Larger Market Share Than Hardware & Software During Forecast Period

Americas to Account for Largest Share of Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market During Forecast Period

Bridges & Tunnels and UK Accounted for Largest Share of Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market in Europe in 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Infrastructure Investments

Adoption of Geotechnical Instrumentation to Prevent Structural Failures

Government Regulations for Sustainable Structures

Growing Awareness About Benefits of Instrumentation and Monitoring Tools

Key Benefits of Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring

Restraints

Impact Analysis of Restraints on Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market

High Installation and Monitoring Costs

Opportunities

Growing Opportunities in APAC and Gcc Countries

Increasing Investments in Oil & Gas and Major Energy Projects

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Operators for Installation and Calibration of Geotechnical Instruments

Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

Generation of Inaccurate Results Owing to Errors in Readings

Adverse Impact of COVID-19 on Various Industries

Industry Trends

List of Key Patents and Innovations

Number of Patents Granted for Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring (2010-2020)

Top 10 Companies with Highest Number of Patent Applications for Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring, 2010-2020

Top 20 Patent Owners for Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring, 2010-2020

Key Patents and Innovations in Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market, 2010-2020

Key Technology Trends

Non-Destructive Field Testing

Wired and Wireless Sensor Networks

Distribution of Processed Data Over Internet

Ultra-Low-Power Strain Gauges

Case Studies

Tunnel Monitoring: Encardio-Rite: Rohtang Pass Tunnel Monitoring

Bridge Monitoring: Geocomp Corporation: Bayonne Bridge Instrumentation and Monitoring

Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring for Hydroelectric Power Plant: Hma Geotechnical: Instrumentation and Monitoring for Asahan No.3 Hydroelectric Power Plant, Indonesia

Company Profiles

Key Players

Fugro

Keller Group

Nova Metrix LLC

Geokon

Geocomp Corporation

Sisgeo S.R.L.

Cowi A/S

James Fisher and Sons

and Sons Deep Excavation LLC

Rst Instruments

Other Key Players

Geomotion Singapore

Eustis Engineering

Dst Consulting Engineers Inc.

Geosig Ltd.

Smart Structures

Amberg Technologies

Pmt Infrascience

Terracon

Gaiacomm Ltd

Geotechnics Limited

Mae Advanced Geophysics Instruments

Petra Geosciences, Inc.

Geocisa UK

Geosense

S.W. Cole Engineering, Inc.

Wood plc

