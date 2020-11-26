Global Genset Market (2020 To 2030) - By Fuel, Power Rating And Application

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genset Market Research Report: By Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Gasoline), Power Rating (5 kVA-75 kVA, 76 kVA-375 kVA, 376 kVA-750 kVA, Above 750 kVA), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Global Industry Share Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genset market is expected to attain a value of $27,863.0 in 2030, rising from $17,592.6 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030), as stated by a report by the publisher. The market is being driven by the increasing demand for data centers and low production of power and grid uncertainty in a number of countries. When fuel is taken into consideration, the market is divided into gasoline, gas, and diesel.Among all these, the diesel division is predicted to account for the major share of the market in 2030, owing to the increased availability of this fuel as compared to other options. Despite the fact that low-power gas gensets cost less than diesel gensets, the poor supply of gas is affecting the adoption of these variants. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial, out of which, the commercial category held the largest share of the market in 2019.The demand for gensets in the commercial sector is growing due to the rising funding for the advancement of public infrastructure, expanding retail sector, swift construction of smart cities, and surging consumer spending. The commercial sector is further classified into hotels, retail establishments, hospitals, commercial offices, and telecom towers. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the genset market during the historical period (2014-2019), because of the rapid growth of the manufacturing sector.The manufacturing sector is growing in the region because of government initiatives, including Making Indonesia 4.0, Make in India, and Made in China 2025. In addition to this, heavy investments are being offered for developing the telecommunications infrastructure and the requirement for backup power is rising from residential units. Because of its moderately developed power infrastructure, the region primarily used generators for auxiliary powers. The fastest growth is expected to be registered by the Middle East and African region during the forecast period.A major factor driving the growth of the genset market is the increasing number of data centers across the globe. As a large amount of data is being created and consumed, the demand for supporting infrastructure for collation, assessment, and analysis is rising as well. The consumption and creation of data is further expected to grow because of the rising adoption of autonomous cars, IoT, and digital currencies. This will create demand for continuous power at data centers, thereby leading to the growth of the market.The increasing requirement for gensets in the construction sector is expected to open up wide opportunities for the companies operating in the genset market. Because of swift industrialization in emerging economies and strong economic growth, the number of construction activities has increased majorly. Moreover, the recovery in oil prices, integration of technology in business practices, and lowering of geopolitical uncertainties are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the years to come. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Fuel1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Power Rating1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region1.3.5 Analysis Period1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit1.3.6.1 Value1.3.6.2 Volume1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents2.2.1.1 By region2.2.1.2 By industry participant2.2.1.3 By company type2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Fuel4.1.1.1 Diesel4.1.1.2 Gas4.1.1.3 Gasoline4.1.2 By Power Rating4.1.2.1 5 kVA-75 kVA4.1.2.2 76 kVA-375 kVA4.1.2.3 376 kVA-750 kVA4.1.2.4 Above 750 kVA4.1.3 By Application4.1.3.1 Commercial4.1.3.1.1 Retail establishments4.1.3.1.2 Commercial Offices4.1.3.1.3 Telecom towers4.1.3.1.4 Hospitals4.1.3.1.5 Hotels4.1.3.1.6 Others4.1.3.2 Industrial4.1.3.2.1 Manufacturing4.1.3.2.2 Energy and power4.1.3.2.3 Others4.1.3.3 Residential4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 High-volume activity in the genset market4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Growing demand for data centers4.3.2.2 Low power production and grid uncertainty in several countries4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Detrimental environmental impact and carcinogenic nature of diesel engine exhaust4.3.3.2 Falling costs of renewable sources of power and availability of low-cost alternatives4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Demand for gensets in construction sector4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Genset Market4.4.1 Impact on Supply Chain4.4.2 Impact on Manufacturing4.4.3 Impact on Consumer Sentiment & Sales4.5 Regulatory Framework Analysis4.5.1 U.S.4.5.1.1 Emission standards and requirements for steady-state testing of engines4.5.1.2 Optional standards for diesel gensets below 8 kW4.5.1.3 Regulations for gensets covered under the primary FEL cap4.5.1.4 Regulatory procedure4.5.2 European Union (EU)4.5.2.1 Emission limits for diesel gensets of power rating up to 560 kW4.5.2.2 Emission limits for diesel gensets of power rating greater than 560 kW4.5.3 India4.5.3.1 Emission and noise limits for petrol gensets4.5.3.2 Emission limits for diesel gensets of power rating up to 800 kW4.5.3.3 Noise limits for diesel gensets4.5.3.3.1 Noise limits for diesel gensets (of power rating up to 1,000 kVA) manufactured on or after January 1, 20054.5.3.3.2 Noise limits for diesel gensets that do not meet the aforementioned criterion4.5.3.4 Certification of diesel gensets4.5.3.4.1 Requirements for the certification of diesel gensets4.5.3.4.2 Nodal agencies and authorized agencies4.5.4 Nigeria4.5.4.1 Regulation on diesel genset imports4.5.4.2 Federal ban on the bulk import of diesel gensets4.6 Global Power Sector Overview4.6.1 Power Sector Outlook for North America4.6.2 Power Sector Outlook for Europe4.6.3 Power Sector Outlook for APAC4.6.4 Power Sector Outlook for MEA Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Fuel5.2 By Power Rating5.3 By Application5.3.1 Commercial Application, By User5.3.2 Industrial Application, By User5.4 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Fuel6.2 By Power Rating6.3 By Application6.3.1 Commercial Application, By User6.3.2 Industrial Application, By User6.4 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Fuel7.2 By Power Rating7.3 By Application7.3.1 Commercial Application, By User7.3.2 Industrial Application, By User7.4 By Country Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Fuel8.2 By Power Rating8.3 By Application8.3.1 Commercial Application, By User8.3.2 Industrial Application, By User8.4 By Country Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Fuel9.2 By Power Rating9.3 By Application9.3.1 Commercial Application, By User9.3.2 Industrial Application, By User9.4 By Country Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Fuel10.2 By Power Rating10.3 By Application10.3.1 Commercial Application, By User10.3.2 Industrial Application, By User10.4 By Country Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions11.3.2 Product Launches11.3.3 Partnerships11.3.4 Facility Expansions11.3.5 Client Wins11.3.6 Other Developments Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Caterpillar Inc.12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings12.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Caterpillar Inc.12.1.4 Manufacturing Facilities12.1.5 Key Financial Summary12.2 Cummins Inc.12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Cummins Inc.12.2.4 Manufacturing Facilities12.2.5 Distribution Facilities12.2.6 Joint Ventures, Alliances, and Other Subsidiaries12.2.7 Key Financial Summary12.3 Kohler Co.12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4 AB Volvo12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4.3 Genset Offerings of AB Volvo12.4.4 Key Financial Summary12.5 Denyo Co. Ltd.12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings12.5.3 Key Financial Summary12.6 General Electric Company12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6.3 Key Financial Summary12.7 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings12.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited12.7.4 Manufacturing Facilities12.7.5 Joint Ventures, Alliances, and Other Subsidiaries12.7.6 Key Financial Summary12.8 Escorts Limited12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings12.8.3 Key Financial Summary12.9 Generac Holdings Inc.12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings12.9.3 Key Financial Summary12.10 Siemens AG12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings12.10.3 Key Financial Summary12.10.4 SWOT Analysis of Siemens AG12.10.5 Manufacturing Facilities Chapter 13. Appendix13.1 Abbreviations13.2 Sources and References13.3 Related ReportsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdxy6t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-genset-market-2020-to-2030---by-fuel-power-rating-and-application-301180992.html

SOURCE Research and Markets