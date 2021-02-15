Global Genomics Partnering Report/Directory 2014-2020: Deals And Agreements By The World's Leading Healthcare Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides an understanding and access to the Genomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Genomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Genomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains links to online copies of actual Genomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal. Report scope Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Genomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Genomics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Genomics deals

Access to over 1000 Genomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading Genomics deals by value since 2014

Most active Genomics dealmakers since 2014

The leading Genomics partnering resources

In Global Genomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Trends in Genomics dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Genomics partnering over the years2.3. Most active Genomics dealmakers2.4. Genomics partnering by deal type2.5. Genomics partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for Genomics partnering2.6.1 Genomics partnering headline values2.6.2 Genomics deal upfront payments2.6.3 Genomics deal milestone payments2.6.4 Genomics royalty rates Chapter 3 Leading Genomics deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Genomics deals by value Chapter 4 Most active Genomics dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Genomics dealmakers4.3. Most active Genomics partnering company profiles Chapter 5 Genomics contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Genomics contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 Genomics dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking AppendicesAppendix 1 Genomics deals by company A-ZAppendix 2 Genomics deals by stage of developmentAppendix 3 Genomics deals by deal typeAppendix 4 Genomics deals by therapy areaAppendix 5 Deal type definitionsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivriv7

