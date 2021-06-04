Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2021: Market To Surpass $750 Billion By 2030 - Patent Expiration Of Blockbuster Drugs & Growing Prevalence Of Acute And Chronic Diseases

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Drugs Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic drugs market size to $786.0 billion by 2030 from $278.4 billion in 2019, at a 10.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Generic drugs are cost-effective, at the same time contain the same active ingredients and have a similar effect as patented drugs. In this regard, the generic drugs market is also being driven by the patent expiry of blockbuster medications. As patented drugs lose their certification, it gives pharmaceutical companies the opportunity to create their cheaper but equally effective variants.During the COVID-19 crisis, the generic drugs market has received a boost, as governments around the world, despite implementing lockdowns and movement restrictions, have ensured that the supply of essential medicines isn't hampered. Moreover, as people have lost their jobs or are working at reduced salaries, they are drastically cutting down on expenses, which is why the preference for cheap generic drugs over the expensive patented ones has risen.In the near future, the highest CAGR in the generic drugs market, of 10.4%, is predicted to be displayed by the oral category, on the basis of route of administration. Being the simplest and a painless method of drug administration, it is widely popular among the masses.The indirect bifurcation generates the higher revenue in the generic drugs market, under the distribution channel segment. Most people prefer to buy drugs from hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies/chemists, which are all increasing in number around the world due to the mounting patient count. Asia-Pacific (APAC) has made the largest revenue contribution to the generic drugs market till now, and it will continue doing so throughout this decade. The growing geriatric population and burden of acute and chronic diseases are driving the demand for medication. Moreover, the majority of the people here still cannot afford expensive medicines, which is why they go for the cost-effective generic drugs. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 Simple4.1.1.2 Super4.1.1.3 Biosimilars4.1.2 By Application4.1.2.1 Neurological diseases4.1.2.2 Cardiological diseases4.1.2.3 Metabolic diseases4.1.2.4 Infectious diseases4.1.2.5 Orthopedic diseases4.1.2.6 Respiratory diseases4.1.2.7 Genitourinary/hormonal diseases4.1.2.8 Others4.1.3 By Route of Administration4.1.3.1 Oral4.1.3.2 Injection4.1.3.3 Cutaneous4.1.3.4 Mucosal4.1.3.5 Inhalation4.1.3.6 Others4.1.4 By Distribution Channel4.1.4.1 Indirect4.1.4.2 Direct4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Shift in preference toward generic drugs4.2.1.2 Increasing product launches4.2.1.3 Rising number of collaborations and partnerships4.2.1.4 Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Increasing ageing population4.2.2.2 Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs4.2.2.3 Growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases4.2.2.4 Rising R&D expenditure of biotech and pharma companies4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 High marketing of branded drugs overshadows generics4.2.3.2 Preference of physicians toward branded drugs4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Supportive regulations for generics4.3 Impact of COVID-194.3.1 Supply Side Analysis4.3.1.1 Current scenario of major manufactures and exporters of generic products4.3.1.2 Situation of lockdown and workforce availability4.3.1.3 Production scenario4.3.1.4 Situation of major countries supplying generic drugs4.3.2 Demand Side Analysis4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Type5.2 By Application5.3 By Route of Administration5.4 By Distribution Channel5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players11.1.1 Product Launches and Approvals11.1.2 Partnerships11.2 Major Players and Their Offerings Chapter 12. Company Profiles

