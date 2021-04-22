Global Generation Wireless Market Report 2021-2030: 6G Technology Development (Investment, R&D And Testing) And 6G Market Commercialization (Infrastructure, Deployment, Apps And Services), Use Cases
The report assesses 6G market commercialization including opportunities for infrastructure development and equipment deployment as well as a realization of applications and services.
The report also analyzes 6G market use cases by industry vertical. The report provides 6G market sizing for 2021 through 2030, with the lower end of the range focused primarily on technology development, and the later end of the range focused on 6G market commercialization.
Select Report Findings:
- 6G communication services will achieve initial commercialization in 2028 to 2030
- Pre-commercial 6G infrastructure and testbeds market will reach $4.83 billion by 2030
- The Asia Pacific region will lead 6G core and RF investment, followed by the US and Europe
- 6G technologies are best characterized as ultra-secure, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and ultra-short-range oriented capabilities
- Post commercialization investment in 6G technologies will be dominated by short-range wireless use cases as well as peer-to-peer networking
- 6G wireless will drive a new wave of electronics innovation including device power management, miniaturization, networking, and edge computing
Expanding upon the trend started with technologies supporting 5G capabilities, 6G will be integrated with a set of previously disparate technologies. Several key technologies will converge with 6G including AI, big data analytics, and computing. 6G networks will extend the performance of existing 5G capabilities along with expanding the scope to support increasingly new and innovative applications across the realms of communications, sensing, wireless cognition, and imaging.
Whereas 5G leverages mmWave in the microwave frequency range, 6G will take advantage of even smaller wavelengths at the Terahertz (THz) band in the 100 GHz to 3 THz range. While the impact to the Radio Access Network (RAN) for 5G is substantial, it will be even bigger with 6G networks, which is driven largely by a substantial increase in frequency, which will facilitate the need for antennas virtually everywhere.
Just as there have been, and will continue to be, many challenges with 5G, so will there be many new challenges with 6G. One of those challenges will be developing commercial transceivers for THz frequencies. This is largely an area in which electronics component providers must innovate. For example, semiconductor providers will need to deal with extremely small wavelengths and correspondingly small physical size of RF transistors and how they will interwork with element spacing of THz antenna arrays.
6G wireless will also exploit some completely new RAN approaches to increasing bandwidth and reducing latency, such as sub-THz radio frequencies and visible light spectrum, as well as leverage enhancements to existing radio methods, such as advanced MIMO technologies to increase spectral efficiency. This will include some innovative methods such as angular momentum multiplexing, combining multi-RAT and 3D multi-link connectivity, along with ultra-dense radio access point deployment such as hyper-extension of the small cell concept in a HetNet environment.
Ongoing Study of Technologies Beyond 5G and Sixth Generation Wireless
Starting in 2018, the publisher began to formulate a vision for wireless and networking beyond 5G. Working independently this market research firm published its first 6G market research report titled Sixth Generation Cellular: Looking Beyond 5G to the 6G Technology Market in June 2019. This ground-breaking research represented an initial investigation into the upcoming 6G technology market. This research built upon our extensive analysis in LTE, 5G, and computing (core cloud, edge computing, HPC, and quantum), and other related areas such as artificial intelligence and AI support of other technologies.
6G Flagship, an organization funded in part by Academy of Finland with an overall budget of 251 million Euros to study 6G from 2018 to 2026, published the white paper titled "Key Drivers and Research Challenges for 6G Ubiquitous Wireless Intelligence" in September 2019. This publisher subsequently became involved with efforts at the University of Oulu to develop a set of new white papers focused on various additional aspects of 6G.
This culminated in the publishing of "White Paper on 6G Networking" in June 2020. Written by an international expert group, and led by the Finnish 6G Flagship program, the paper sheds light on advanced features relevant to networking that are anticipated to shape the evolution beyond 5G, ultimately leading to 6G. Gerry Christensen, founder of the publishing firm, was one of the authors of the paper and his name is found among the contributors listed on the 6G Flagship website.
This publisher's involvement in 6G Flagship's efforts has both solidified its initial research findings as well as provided an opportunity to network with wireless and networking experts from industry and academia. This makes this publisher the foremost market research authority in the emerging area of 6G technology, solutions, applications and services.
- 6G technology development and commercialization forecasts
- Recognize the role of 5G in the evolution to 6G technology market
- Gain a view into technologies beyond 5G and specific 6G capabilities
- Understand the impact that 6G will have on applications and solutions
- Identify areas of transformation due to next generation 6G capabilities
- Identify use cases and applicability of 6G technologies to industry verticals
- Understand the role of next generation technologies such as smart surfaces
- Identify the profound impact 6G will have on communications business models
