Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market | $ 1.42 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market is poised to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from end-user industries.
The general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of modular GPTE as one of the prime reasons driving the general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The general purpose test equipment (GTPE) market covers the following areas:General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market SizingGeneral Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market ForecastGeneral Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Advantest Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Lauterbach GmbH
- National Instruments Corp.
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Oscilloscope - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spectrum analyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Signal generator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Network analyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronics and semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
