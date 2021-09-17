Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms And Agreements Report/Directory 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements 2010-2021 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 580 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal. For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of gene therapy deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 590 gene therapy deals

The leading gene therapy deals by value since 2010

Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2010

The leading gene therapy partnering resources

In Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Gene therapy dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Gene therapy partnering over the years2.3. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers2.4. Gene therapy partnering by deal type2.5. Gene therapy partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for Gene therapy partnering2.6.1 Gene therapy partnering headline values2.6.2 Gene therapy deal upfront payments2.6.3 Gene therapy deal milestone payments2.6.4 Gene therapy royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Gene therapy deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Gene therapy deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Gene therapy dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Gene therapy dealmakers4.3. Most active Gene therapy partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj09ll

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gene-therapy-partnering-terms-and-agreements-reportdirectory-2021-301379597.html

SOURCE Research and Markets