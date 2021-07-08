Global Geared Motors And Drives Market Growth To Increase By $ 4.64 Bn In Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio Covers 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The geared motors and drives market is poised to grow by USD 4.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The geared motors and drives market is poised to grow by USD 4.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the geared motors and drives market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance for accuracy in QC processes.

The geared motors and drives market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing need to maintain certification standards as one of the prime reasons driving the geared motors and drives market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The geared motors and drives market covers the following areas:Geared Motors and Drives Market SizingGeared Motors and Drives Market ForecastGeared Motors and Drives Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa

Eaton Corporation Plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Rexnord Corp.

SDT Drive Technology

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

