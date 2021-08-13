Global Gastric Balloons And Bands Market (2021 To 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric Balloons and Bands Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric Balloons and Bands Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global gastric balloons and bands market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global gastric balloons and bands market to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on gastric balloons and bands market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on gastric balloons and bands market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global gastric balloons and bands market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global gastric balloons and bands market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Growing cases of obesity across the developed and developing countries

Recommendation for gastric balloons and bands procedure by health organizations

Restraints

High cost associated with gastric balloons and bands

Opportunities

Technological advancements in the devices and procedures

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the gastric balloons and bands market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the gastric balloons and bands market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global gastric balloons and bands market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Gastric Balloons and Bands Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Gastric Balloon Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Filling Material3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Band Port Type3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Gastric Balloons and Bands Market 4. Gastric Balloons and Bands Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type5.1. Single Gastric Balloons5.2. Dual Gastric Balloons5.3. Triple Gastric Balloons 6. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material6.1. Saline Filled6.2. Gas Filled 7. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type7.1. Self-adhesive7.2. Sutured 8. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User8.1. Hospitals8.2. Clinics8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers8.4. Others 9. Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Region 2021-20279.1. North America9.1.1. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type9.1.2. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material9.1.3. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type9.1.4. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User9.1.5. North America Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Country9.2. Europe9.2.1. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type9.2.2. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material9.2.3. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type9.2.4. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User9.2.5. Europe Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Country9.3. Asia-Pacific9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Country9.4. RoW9.4.1. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Gastric Balloon Type9.4.2. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Filling Material9.4.3. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Band Port Type9.4.4. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by End User9.4.5. RoW Gastric Balloons and Bands Market by Sub-region 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Gastric Balloons and Bands Market10.2. Companies Profiled10.2.1. Allurion Technologies Inc.10.2.2. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.10.2.3. Districlass Medical SA10.2.4. Endalis10.2.5. Helioscopie Medical Implants10.2.6. Lexel SRL10.2.7. Medispar CVBA10.2.8. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.10.2.9. ReShape Medical Inc. 10.2.10. Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc.

