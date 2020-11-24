Global Gastric And Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma Drug Market Report 2020: Disparity In Adoption Of Nationwide Screening Programs Hinders Early Stage Disease Diagnosis In The US And 5EU

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJAC) is the fifth most common form of cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, yet little is known about its exact etiology despite much ongoing research.

Notably, G/GEJAC incidence rates are much higher in East Asia, particularly in Japan, China, and Korea. Approximately 90-95% of G/GEJACs are adenocarcinomas, while the rest represent rarer gastric malignancies, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, lymphomas, and neuroendocrine tumors.

Historically, treatment of G/GEJAC has been mostly reliant on chemotherapy, with this remaining the mainstay for HER2-negative patients. Since 2010, the introduction of Roche's Herceptin, Eli Lilly's Cyramza and more recently BMS's Opdivo and Merck's Keytruda have allowed for this first sequential therapy option for these patients.

A total of 9 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2019-2029, while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment as novel combinations. The new competitive landscape will be driven by novel HER-2 targeting agents, novel biomarker-driven therapies and the label expansions of immunotherapies.

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated launch of novel HER2-targeting drugs, new drug classes and label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of the market leading drugs.

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, marketed drug combinations, novel HER2-targeting agents and novel biomarker-led therapies are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

The most important unmet needs in the G/GEJAC market include: the lack of approved therapies for metastatic patients, alternatives to chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting for resectable disease patients, the identification of widespread biomarkers and the adoption of a cost-effective screening programs.

Nine late-stage pipeline agents and five label expansions are going to enter the G/GEJAC market from 2019 onwards. What the impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in G/GEJAC, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

Overview of G/GEJAC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline G/GEJAC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting G/GEJAC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global G/GEJAC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

