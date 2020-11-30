Global Gaskets And Seals Market 2021-2026 - Introduction Of 3D Printing In Manufacturing Of Gaskets And Seals

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaskets and Seals Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaskets and seals market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.

The global industry is expected to grow at a promising rate on account of the increasing demand and application of gaskets and seals at a rapid pace in several end-use application segments. Although the automotive sector is a key application segment, the demand for gaskets and seals is increasing from several other industries. They have become a major component in several applications such as industrial machinery, aerospace, electrical appliances, and rail and marine, and other manufacturing industries. The need to improve the efficiency of several equipment, engines, and highly engineered goods and to prevent leakage of fluids and gases, etc. are increasing the demand for gaskets and seals. Vendors in the market are increasing their focus on innovations. Stringency in regulations is expected to drive the demand for gasket and seals across the globe during the forecast period. Global Gaskets and Seals Market SegmentationThe global gaskets and seals market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, applications, end-user, geography. The application of seals is increasing significantly in several end-user industries such as automotive, food processing machinery, mining, water treatment plants, and HVAC equipment. However, the demand from HVAC systems is growing at a rapid pace in emerging and developed economies owing to the increase in the number of residential and commercial buildings. To improve efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing sector, especially in major APAC, Europe, and North American countries, several manufacturers are significantly focusing on innovative designs and increasing efficiency. Further, the demand for drones and electronic appliances is surging in several APAC countries, which is increasing the demand for seals.The steady growth in industrialization and growing investments in capital intensive markets across the world are expected to act as a major driver for the growth in machinery and other related supplies, including gaskets and seals, across the world. The automotive industry is one of the key end-user industries where the role of gaskets and seals is crucial in terms of efficiency and durability of the engine. Although the sale volume of the global automotive industry witnessed a major decline in 2019, the growth in production and demand for aftermarket spares remained a major driver for the gaskets and seals market. Manufacturers in the APAC market are increasing the production volume of molded seals that are highly preferred in wired and wireless electronic appliances and cordless equipment.The demand for gaskets and seals is high from original equipment manufacturers (OEM). However, the requirement for gaskets and seals from the aftermarket sector is also growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The demand from OEMs is steady than the aftermarket segment. However, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand from OEM has been affected impacted in several application categories, especially the aerospace and automotive industry, during Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Post-sales services and replacement of parts and spares are one of the major drivers that are significantly increasing the market value of several industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery marine, and rail manufacturing. Although the after-market had remained a major revenue generator, the outbreak of coronavirus has significantly declined the operations and impacted the supply chain of gaskets and seals.The global gaskets and seals market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors across regions. Vendors in the market are adopting several strategies to tackle the intense competition. Mergers and acquisitions are taking place at frequent intervals to gain scale opportunities. In addition, several companies are focused on launching innovative products to strengthen their market position that significantly induces the competition in the market. Key Questions Answered

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Internationalization In Automobile Segment7.3 Impact Of Covid-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Introduction Of 3D Printing In Manufacturing Of Gaskets And Seals8.2 Customization Based On End-Users 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Dominant Manufacturing Sector in APAC9.2 Innovative Designs In Manufacturing Sector9.3 Consistent Growth In Aerospace And Electronics Manufacturing 10 Market Restraints10.1 High-Degree Of Raw Material Cost Fluctuations10.2 Intellectual Property Risk10.3 Declining Production And Sales Volume In Automotive Industry 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Global Economic Overview 201911.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Seals12.4 Gaskets 13 Buyer13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers13.4 Aftermarket 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Automotive & Mobility14.4 Industrial Machinery14.5 Electrical And Electronics14.6 Aerospace14.7 Marine & Rail14.8 Others 15 Type15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Non-Metallic15.4 Metallic 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75pfzf

