Global Garden™ Announces Partnership With Grower's Ally® For The Distribution Of OMRI Listed® Organic Fungicide And Spider Mite Control Ready-to-Use And Concentrate Products

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Garden ™ has teamed with Grower's Ally® to distribute their organic line of pest and disease control products. Grower's Ally® manufactures FIFRA 25(b) Exempt, OMRI Listed® Liquid Fungicide and Spider Mite Control in both ready-to-use and concentrate formulas.

"As legalization evolves and supply increases, retailers are listening to new and legacy growers who want the highest quality inputs. Grower's Ally® is proud to offer highly effective, clean formulas and make them available to cultivators across the country through our partnership with Global Garden ™. We're excited to work with an experienced and respected team that is focused on helping both hydro store owners and growers," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Grower's Ally®.

Formulated with food-grade citric acid, Grower's Ally® Fungicide is proven to treat and prevent powdery mildew, along with other common plant pathogens. This quick knockdown, non-systemic fungicide and bactericide kills existing fungus and prevents new spores from growing.

Grower's Ally® Spider Mite Control is a non-systemic insecticide, miticide, and repellent. Formulated with an effective blend of rosemary, clove, and peppermint oils, Spider Mite Control naturally interferes with the neurological pathways of spider mites, aphids, thrips, and other soft-bodied insects, causing paralysis on contact. Because the products we sell at Global Garden ™ feed the plants we consume, providing the highest quality inputs means everything to us. Both knockdown products from Grower's Ally® are free of alcohols and heavy oils. Both formulas test clean, contain zero residual solvents, no synthetic pesticides, and no heavy metals.

"We strive to align ourselves with manufacturers whose mission and vision align with our own," says Global Garden ™ Marketing Director, Alisha Misner. "The people at Grower's Ally® have a passion for their product line that has resonated throughout our team at Global Garden ™. We are so excited to be a part of their journey and to have them be a part of ours."

Global Garden ™ was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Global Garden ™ prides itself on curating only high quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden ™ is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest value cultivation products, systems, and solutions.

