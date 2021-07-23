Global Furniture Laminates Industry Analysis And Forecast; 2009, 2014, 2019, 2024 & 2029
This study covers the global furniture laminates industry, defined here to include the following types of decorative laminates used in the production of a variety of furniture, including bedroom furniture, desks, workstations, and case goods, such as bookcases and other shelving units:
- Low-pressure laminates
- Saturated papers
- Low-basis weight papers
- Thermoplastic film (e.g., vinyl, polyester, polypropylene)
- Decorative foils
- High-pressure laminates
Historical data are provided for 2009, 2014, and 2019, with forecasts for 2024 and 2029. Demand is provided in US dollars and square meters for furniture laminates by type, region, and major national market.
Several assumptions have been made in order to ease understanding or to facilitate comparisons. For example, many furniture laminates are produced and sold in roll form to furniture producers or manufacturers, who then bond the laminate to a rigid substrate as part of the manufacturing process. This is frequently done with decorative foils and vinyl films. However, in the case of some furniture laminates, such as saturated papers, the laminates may be bonded to a substrate by the laminates producer and not by the customer due to the expense inherent in purchasing and operating the necessary machinery.
So as not to skew the results (since some laminates are sold already bonded to a substrate and are therefore more expensive), all data treat laminates as unmounted, and pricing and other data have been modified accordingly.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Furniture Laminates Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) Furniture Industry Overview
- RTA Furniture Outlook
- Leading Country Markets
- Production Trends
- Leading Suppliers
- Demand by Region
- Leading Country Markets
- Product Types
- Demand by Type
- Low-Pressure Laminates
- High-Pressure Laminates
- Market Share & Leading Producers
4. North America
- North America: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends
- North America: Demand by Country & Type
- United States
- United States: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends
- United States: Demand by Type
- Canada
- Canada: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends
- Canada: Demand by Type
- Mexico
- Mexico: Furniture Laminates Market Size & Historical Trends
- Mexico: Demand by Type
5. Central & South America
6. Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
10. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Country Lists by Region
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Global Population
- Global Building Construction Outlook
- Global Manufacturing Outlook
