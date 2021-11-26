Global Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Cabot, China Synthetic Rubber, Jinneng Science, Tokai Group And Phillips Carbon Black

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Markets & Pricing 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes furnace carbon black market demand and market pricing using the most recent market drivers and analysis. Yearly market demand for 2015 to 2040 and quarterly market demand for 2019 to 2021 is included. Market pricing for China, Europe and USMCA for selected reference grades plus a regionally weighted grade price.

The bespoke market intelligence system is used to analyse short-term (quarterly) and long-term (annual) market volume movements by segment (Tire, MRG, Plastics, Others) and region. This is done by updating key market drivers such as automotive production, regional vehicle parcs, international trade, economic outlooks. Segment specific drivers such as product types, technologies and sector specific outlooks (energy, mining) are also incorporated, as is additional granular analysis for vehicle types and parc developments.

The proprietary, extensively benchmarked, market price modelling system provides historic, current and future pricing for reference grades in China, Europe and USMCA including a regional weighted average price. This market pricing has been validated against actual prices from a wide range of confidential sources.

The executive summary provides key takeaways designed for easy transfer into management presentations.

Key Features:

Quarterly global market demand and pricing report

An executive summary with practical findings and key takeaways

Comprehensive management of underlying industry drivers

Global & regional market demand for 2015 to 2040

Quarterly market demand movements for 2019 to 2021

Reference grade market pricing for China , Europe and USMCA

, and USMCA Historic, current and future pricing trends for China , Europe and USMCA

, and USMCA Data in Excel workbook

Exclusive Content:

Detailed market demand benchmarked against actual usage patterns.

Quarterly market demand movements with historic validations.

Comprehensive market driver management

Regional pricing history forecasts

This market report has the following scope:

Product: Furnace Carbon Black.

Furnace Carbon Black. Markets: Tire, MRG (rubber goods), plastics and other segments. (Other includes coatings, inks and specialist applications which are presented as a combined number).

Tire, MRG (rubber goods), plastics and other segments. (Other includes coatings, inks and specialist applications which are presented as a combined number). Geographies: This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa , China , CIS, Europe , India , Middle East , North America , North Asia , South America and South Asia .

This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: , , CIS, , , , , , and . Time Frame: 2015 to 2040 for YoY market volumes and 2019 to 2021 for QoQ volumes. 2015 to 2040 for MoM market pricing.

2015 to 2040 for YoY market volumes and 2019 to 2021 for QoQ volumes. 2015 to 2040 for MoM market pricing. Market Demand: Historic yearly and quarterly demands are modelled and benchmarked against independently calculated values. Forward years and quarters are projected using stated modelling techniques.

Historic yearly and quarterly demands are modelled and benchmarked against independently calculated values. Forward years and quarters are projected using stated modelling techniques. Market Pricing:Modelled market pricing extensively benchmarked against confidential sources. Reference grade pricing for China , Europe and USMCA.

Companies Mentioned

Cabot Corporation

China Synthetic Rubber

Jiangxi Black Cat

Jinneng Science

Longxing Chemical

Orion Engineered Carbons

Phillips Carbon Black

Tokai Group

Yongdong Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idhz5l

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-furnace-carbon-black-markets--pricing-report-2021-featuring-key-players-cabot-china-synthetic-rubber-jinneng-science-tokai-group-and-phillips-carbon-black-301432388.html

SOURCE Research and Markets