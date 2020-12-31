Global Fuel Cards Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 - Efficient Fleet Administration With The Help Of Enhanced Data Capture

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cards Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A fuel card, also known as a fleet card, is a payment card, which is used to manage different types of expenses associated with vehicles such as vehicle maintenance, fuel filling, vehicle servicing and others. In addition, major oil and other specialized credit card companies provide fuel card to provide their customers & employees with different benefits and improve their market value. Transporting companies majorly use fuel cards to provide delivery services and ridesharing services. Furthermore, the increase in popularity of fuel card among end users, owing to its benefits, such as comprehensive reporting and real-time expense track of these fleets, drives the growth of the market. In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks, such as auditing and submission of receipts, while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.Need for improved fuel management and penetration of digital transaction solutions in the transport industry drive the growth of the market. In addition, efficient fleet administration with the help of enhanced data capture fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of security measures hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of telematics with fuel cards and an increase in demand for fuel cards from developing nations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.The key players profiled in the fuel card market analysis are British Petroleum, Engen, ExxonMobil, First National Bank, FleetCor, Oilibya, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, U. S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fuel card market forecast along with the current & future trends to understand the imminent investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global fuel card market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Data Extraction Market3.3. Case Studies3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Need for Improved Fuel Management3.4.1.2. Penetration of Digital Transaction Solutions3.4.1.3. Efficient Fleet Administration With the Help of Enhanced Data Capture3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Dearth of Security Measure3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Increase in Demand from Developing Countries3.4.3.2. Integration of Telematics With Fuel Cards3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Fuel Cards Market3.5.1. Impact on Market Size3.5.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact3.5.3. Regulatory Framework3.5.4. Economic Impact3.5.5. Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.5.6. Opportunity Window Chapter 4: Fuel Cards Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.2. Branded4.2.1. Key Market Trends4.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.4. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Universal4.4. Merchant Chapter 5: Fuel Cards Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.2. Fuel Refill5.2.1. Key Market Trends5.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.4. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Parking5.4. Vehicle Services5.5. Toll Charge Chapter 6: Fuel Cards Market by Region6.1. Overview Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. BP Plc7.2. Engen Petroleum Ltd7.3. Exxon Mobil Corporation7.4. Firstrand Bank Limited7.5. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.7.6. Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.7.7. Puma7.8. Royal Dutch Shell plc7.9. U. S. Bancorp7.10. Wex Inc.

