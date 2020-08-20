Global Fruit Spreads Market: Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2025) - Green Label, Ethical Claims, Fair Trades, Convenience, And Health Credentials Key To Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fruit Spreads Market: Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fruit spreads market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.Green label, ethical claims, fair trades, convenience, and health credentials are the most prominent attributes for market growth. Along with new jam and jelly products that contain health attributes and various taste profiles; For example, grape jelly is still most popular jam and jelly flavour in all the regions.Fruit spreads are prepared from the extracted fruit juices which is further processed and concentrated. The major ingredients used for the preparation of fruit spreads are sugar and pectin. These fruit spreads are highly concentrated which contains nearly 30% - 60% water content and are available in a variety of flavors depending on the type of fruit. Key Market Trends Growing Popularity of Healthy Spreads Driving the IndustryThe nutritional value of fruit spreads and innovations in flavor are expected to boost the growth of the fruit spreads market. Currently, consumers are switching to sugar-free fruit spreads. The number of private-label brands for fruit spreads has been increasing due to a surge in the organized retailing.Several retailers are entering this market by extending their investments in perishable food products, lured by the growing popularity of fruit spreads for at-home consumption. Moreover, accessibility of low-priced fruit spreads from different brands is anticipated to drive the growth of global fruit spreads market. Also, presence of preservatives in fruit spreads makes it more stable and can be used for a longer time period; this attracts the consumer towards fruit spreads. Europe Holds the Largest Market Share Europe is dominating the in the fruit spreads market followed by North America. Germany and France have been accounted for a higher consumption of fruit spreads owing to increasing consumer awareness towards natural fruit products. Furthermore, high demand for fruit spreads in breakfast meals and bakery products is considered to be a key driving factor in this region.Additionally, rise in the health conscious population and shifting inclination towards natural products has surged in the demand for fruit spreads market in this region. Also, growing demand for nutritive, healthy and sugar-free fruit spreads is likely to uplift the North American fruit spreads market. Competitive LandscapeCharacterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors, the global fruit spreads market is highly fragmented. Many retailers offer a large number of fruit varieties by expanding into gourmet facilities. Retailers are investing in private-label spreads as consumers are seeking affordable and high-quality products.Some of the major players in the fruit spread market are Cascadian Farm, Crofters Food, The J.M. Smucker Company, Polaner, Really Good, and Santa Cruz, among others. Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Drivers4.2 Market Restraints4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product Type5.1.1 Jams & Jelly5.1.2 Preserves5.1.3 Marmalades5.2 By Distribution Channel5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets5.2.2 Convenience Stores5.2.3 Retail Stores5.2.4 Others5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.4 South America5.3.5 Middle East & Africa 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Active Companies6.2 Most Adopted Strategies6.3 Market Share Analysis6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 The J.M. Smucker Company6.4.2 Cascadian Farm6.4.3 Polaner6.4.4 Rigoni di Asiago USA6.4.5 Santa Cruz Natural Incorporated6.4.6 Small Planet Foods Inc.6.4.7 Walden Farms Inc.6.4.8 Meridian Foods6.4.9 Orkla Group 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqvjun

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fruit-spreads-market-growth-trends--forecasts-2020-2025---green-label-ethical-claims-fair-trades-convenience-and-health-credentials-key-to-growth-301115598.html

SOURCE Research and Markets