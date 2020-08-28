Global Fruit And Vegetable Seeds Market Forecast (2020 To 2025) - Drivers, Constraints And Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Fruit and vegetable seeds market is estimated to surpass $9.2 billion by 2025 growing at an estimated rate of 6% during 2020 to 2025 majorly driven by the rising demand for good quality and high performing seeds. Impact of urbanization and the growing preference towards organic food products are other factors driving the market growth.

Seeds are the conventional input for producing fruits and vegetables. They are used for propagation of fruit and vegetable plants. The seed suppliers are involved in offering disease and weed free fruit and vegetable seeds to support the farming community by enhancing the overall yields. The research activities followed by major players resulted in the evolution of variety of seeds that are suitable for different soils and climatic conditions. The growing demand for high quality seeds in both indoor and outdoor farming practices across the globe to meet the rising food demand is the major driver for the growth of fruit and vegetable seed market. Fruit and vegetable seeds market avails new opportunities with growing extent of urban farming in communities and living environments across major cities. The adverse environmental effects of conventional and inorganic farming practices resulted in stringent regulations towards utilization of fertilizers and combat pesticides and motivated the production of organic seeds, thus boosting the fruit and vegetable seed market. Moreover, the efforts laid by organizations such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to achieve food security by increasing the yield is also posing opportunities for fruit and vegetable seeds market in least developed countries of Africa and Asia.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of fruit and vegetable seeds market by type and geography. The market is segmented on the basis of vegetable and fruit seed types. The major vegetable seed types include Solanaceae, curcubit, brassica and other leafy and root species. The demand for tropical fruit seeds, pomegranate seeds, mango seeds, watermelon and other melon fruit seeds is incorporated in the report.

The report includes analysis of the market by geography considering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world for fruit and vegetable seeds market along with analysis for prominent countries across these regions. Europe region evolved as the largest market for fruit and vegetable seeds owing to the wide spread seed production activities in EU nations and strong presence of horticulture. Fruit and vegetable seeds market in Europe was valued $2.04 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $3.22 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Research and Market Trends of Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Ecosystem

The growing demand for yielding high quality and quantity of food products across the globe coupled with constantly rising population and dietary changes is likely to be the major driving factor for the growth of global fruit and vegetable seeds market

Modernization of agricultural practices with advent of innovative production practices and the efforts laid by governments towards promotion of conventional farming is set to increasing the market of fruits and vegetable seeds

Solonaceae seeds are estimated to dominate the fruit and vegetable seeds market with a share of around 42%, thus crediting a value of over $2 billion in 2016. The market for this type of seeds is forecast to witness a growth of nearly 6.6% during 2020-2025, which is mainly attributed to the growing demand for canned tomato products such as ketchup, sauces, salsa and spaghetti among others

The organic vegetable industry is witnessing constant growth in most parts of Asia and America regions and the existing organic seed suppliers are unable to meet the present and future demand for various organic seeds

As per recent analysis, Brassica seeds is estimated to grow at a brisk CAGR of 9.1%, highest of all seed types and the growth is majorly attributable to the growing production and consumption of Cauliflower, Cabbages and Broccoli in China and India

Who are the Major Players in Fruit and Vegetable Seed Market?

The companies referred to in the market research report includes Monsanto Company, Syngenta, Nunhems, Rijk Zwaan Holding B.V . and Limagrain

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types and at region and country level.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&As, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

