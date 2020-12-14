Global Free Space Optics And Visible Light Communication/Light Fidelity Market (2020 To 2025) - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (LED, Photodetector, Microcontroller, Software), Transmission Type, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall FSO market is expected to grow from USD 402 million in 2020 to USD 1,977 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5% during 2020-2025. The overall VLC market is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 396.5% during 2020-2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the alternative solution to overburdened RF technology for outdoor networking, last-mile connectivity, faster and safer data transfer than other challenging technologies, and less energy consumption by LEDs. The demand for Li-Fi technology is increasing across the world to provide secure communications with high data bandwidth, and so on various applications such as healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, and commercial create a strong demand for FSO/Li-Fi for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

Healthcare and underwater communication applications to witness the highest CAGR in FSO and VLC markets during 2020-2025.

The FSO market for the healthcare application and VLC market for underwater communications applications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. FSOs are hugely deployed in the healthcare application where wireless communication through radio waves is not allowed due to potential health hazards. On the other hand, Underwater communications rely on acoustic technologies that limit the speeds to a fraction of terrestrial wireless systems. RF does not work underwater but visible light can support high-speed data transmission over short distances in this environment. VLC can be a safe alternative to RF communication and serve the purpose of this untapped application area.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the FSO and VLC market by 2025.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the FSO and VLC by 2025. The FSO and VLC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing facilities, advanced infrastructure, and the growing computer-aided design (CAD) industry are the factors driving the FSO market in APAC. Also, with the recent developments and increased expenditure on VLC-related R&D activities, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for VLC during the forecast period. Similarly, end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics are expected to create huge opportunities for VLC or Li-Fi solution providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the FSO & Vlc Market4.2 Vlc/ Li-Fi Market, by Transmission Type4.3 FSO & Vlc Market, by Application4.4 FSO & Vlc Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Drivers for the FSO Market5.2.1.1.1 Alternative Solution to the Overburdened Rf Technology for Outdoor Networking5.2.1.1.2 Last Mile Connectivity5.2.1.2 Drivers for the Vlc Market5.2.1.2.1 Faster and Safer Data Transfer Than Other Challenging Technologies5.2.1.2.2 Less Energy Consumption by Leds5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Restraints for the FSO Market5.2.2.1.1 High Installation Price for FSO Solutions5.2.2.2 Restraints for the Vlc Market5.2.2.2.1 Applicable Only for Short-Range Communication Applications and Requirement of Direct Los5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Opportunities for the FSO Market5.2.3.1.1 Increase in Adoption of FSO in Place of Rf Communication5.2.3.2 Opportunities for the Vlc Market5.2.3.2.1 Growth in Adoption of Li-Fi in Various Industries5.2.3.2.2 High Emergence of New Applications Such as IoT and 5G5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Challenges for the FSO Market5.2.4.1.1 Reliability Issues due to Fading of Signals During Propagation5.2.4.2 Challenges for the Vlc Market5.2.4.2.1 Lack of Technological Awareness5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Technology Trends5.5 Vlc/Li-Fi Case Studies5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Vlc/ Li-Fi Market5.8 Vlc/Li-Fi Ecosystem5.9 Regulations5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis 6 Impact of COVID-19 on the FSO and Vlc Market7 Free Space Optics (FSO) Market7.1 FSO Market, by Component7.1.1 Introduction7.1.2 Transmitter7.1.2.1 Leds are Mainly Used as Transmitters in FSO Systems7.1.3 Receiver7.1.3.1 Photodetectors are Used as Receivers in FSO Systems7.1.4 Modulator and Demodulator7.1.4.1 Modulators and Demodulators are Key for Efficient Communication in FSO Systems7.2 FSO Market, by Application7.2.1 Introduction7.2.2 Mobile Backhaul7.2.2.1 FSO Solutions are Used to Cater to Additional Bandwidth Requirements in Mobile Backhaul Applications7.2.3 Enterprise Connectivity7.2.3.1 High Resistance to Signal Interception Makes FSO Highly Suitable for Enterprise Connectivity Applications7.2.4 Disaster Recovery7.2.4.1 FSO Technology is a Suitable Option for Establishing Quick Communications in Incident Areas7.2.5 Defense7.2.5.1 FSO Links Can Help to Achieve Secure and Reliable Communication in Defense Applications7.2.6 Satellite7.2.6.1 Ability to Transfer Data in Gbps Without Using Any Licensed Spectrum Makes FSO Ideal for Satellite Applications7.2.7 Healthcare7.2.7.1 Increasing Trend of Remote Health Monitoring Supporting the Deployment of FSO Technology for Facilitating High Volume Data Transmission7.2.8 Security7.2.8.1 FSO Technology is Used for Security Applications to Evade the Threat of Data Interception7.2.9 Engineering and Design7.2.9.1 Availability of Simulation Tools for FSO Systems Making Them Well Suited for Engineering and Design Applications 7.2.10 Others7.3 FSO Market, by Region7.3.1 Introduction7.3.2 Americas7.3.2.1 Government Funding for the Development of High-Speed Broadband Infrastructure Boosting Market Growth7.3.3 Europe7.3.3.1 Presence of FSO Solution Providers Propelling Market Growth7.3.4 Asia-Pacific7.3.4.1 Growing Adoption of Communication Services and Government Initiatives to Boost the Market in APAC7.3.5 Rest of the World 8 Visible Light Communication (Vlc) Market8.1 Vlc Market, by Component8.1.1 Introduction8.1.2 Light Emitting Diode8.1.3 Photodetector8.1.4 Microcontroller8.1.5 Software8.2 Vlc Market, by Transmission Type8.2.1 Unidirectional Transmission8.2.2 Bidirectional Transmission8.3 Vlc Market, by Application8.3.1 Introduction8.3.2 Smart Stores8.3.2.1 to Provide Improved Customer Experience, the Demand for Vlc Solutions is Projected to Grow Significantly in Smart Stores8.3.3 Streetlight8.3.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Leds and Government Projects Related to Streetlights Driving the Market Growth for Vlc Technology8.3.4 Consumer Electronics8.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Consumer Electronics and Mobile Subscribers to Drive the Market Growth for Vlc Technology8.3.4.2 Residential8.3.4.3 Commercial8.3.5 Defense and Security8.3.5.1 Need for Secure and Reliable Communication to Drive the Demand for Vlc Links in the Defense Sector8.3.6 Vehicle & Transportation8.3.6.1 Using Optical Solutions for Reliable Two-Way Connectivity with High-Speed to Encourage a High Adoption of Vlc Solutions8.3.6.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication8.3.6.3 Location-Based Service8.3.6.4 Intelligent Transportation System8.3.6.4.1 Advanced Traffic Management System8.3.6.4.2 Advanced Traveler Information System8.3.6.4.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communications8.3.6.4.4 Advanced Public Transportation System8.3.7 Aviation8.3.7.1 to Provide Radiation-Free Communication in Aircraft, Vlc is an Ideal Solution for the Aviation Industry8.3.8 Hospital8.3.8.1 Increase in the Use of E-Healthcare Solutions to Encourage the Use of Vlc Technology8.3.8.2 Asset Tracking8.3.8.3 Patient Tracking8.3.8.4 Data Monitoring8.3.9 Underwater Communication8.3.9.1 High Demand for High-Speed Data Rate in Engineering and Design Applications 8.3.10 Hazardous Environment 8.3.11 Others8.3.11.1 Museum8.3.11.2 Digital Signage8.3.11.3 Hotel & Casino8.3.11.4 Logistics8.4 Vlc Market, by Region8.4.1 Introduction8.4.2 Americas8.4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Data Communications to Drive the Market Growth of Vlc Technology8.4.3 Europe8.4.3.1 High Presence of Vlc Technology Providers to Drive the Growth of the Market in the European Region8.4.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.4.1 High Demand for Advanced Technologies, Such as IoT and 5G, to Drive the Growth of the Vlc Market in APAC8.4.5 Rest of the World8.4.5.1 Companies are Researching on 5G Technologies for Smart Residential Applications That Drive the Demand for Vlc Solutions in 5G Networks 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis in Vlc Market9.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win9.3.1 Product Portfolio9.3.2 Regional Focus9.3.3 Manufacturing Footprint9.3.4 Organic/Inorganic Play9.4 Company Evaluation Matrix9.4.1 Star9.4.2 Pervasive9.4.3 Participants9.4.4 Emerging Leaders9.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)9.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix, 20199.6.1 Progressive Companies9.6.2 Responsive Companies9.6.3 Dynamic Companies9.6.4 Starting Blocks9.7 Competitive Situations & Trends9.7.1 Product Launches9.7.2 Acquisitions and Partnerships9.7.3 Collaborations, Contracts, & Joint Ventures 10 Company Profiles10.1 Key Players10.1.1 Fsona Networks Corp.10.1.2 Wireless Excellence Limited10.1.3 Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting)10.1.4 Oledcomm10.1.5 Lucibel10.1.6 Purelifi Limited10.1.7 Acuity Brands10.1.8 Panasonic Corporation10.1.9 Fraunhofer Hhi 10.1.10 Trimble Hungary Ltd.10.3 Other Companies10.3.1 Jsc Mostcom (Artolink)10.3.2 Lvx System10.3.3 Ibsentelecom10.3.4 Lightbee10.3.5 Velmenni Ou10.3.6 Vlncomm10.3.7 Irnas D.O.O.10.3.8 Nextlifi10.3.9 Firefly Wireless Networks 10.3.10 Infinity Technology Services Limited 11 Appendix11.1 Discussion Guide11.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal11.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kocmyg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-free-space-optics-and-visible-light-communicationlight-fidelity-market-2020-to-2025---impact-analysis-of-covid-19-301192116.html

SOURCE Research and Markets