Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market 2021-2027 - Booming E-Commerce Industry Aggravates The Risk Of Fraud

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fraud Detection and Prevention estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.5% share of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Cybersecurity

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

Fraud Detection and Prevention: An Overview

Outlook

Fraud Analytics & Professional Services Command Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

Geographic Market Analysis

Sophisticated Frauds & Short Supply of Professionals to Inhibit Growth

Recent Market Activity

Select New Products

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 80 Featured)

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Featurespace Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FRISS Fraudebestrijding B.V.

IBM Corporation

LexisNexis Group Inc.

NICE Systems Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sekur Me

ThreatMetrix, Inc.

Webroot, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand

Rise in Moneylaundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions

Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud Detection Demand

Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud

Types of E-Commerce Frauds

COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Opportunities

Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender on Fraud Prevention

Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector

Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Anomaly Detection: An Overview

Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud

IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current Scenario

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Blockchain's Powerful Fraud Prevention Features

AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection

Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention Techniques

Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash Payments?

More Payment Options

Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches

Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Fraud Protection Software for eCommerce Businesses and the Travel Industry

Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 80

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf2i8q

