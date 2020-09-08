Global Franchise Selects Bridgeline To Power Websites For More Than 200 Locations

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) - Get Report, a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a global franchise of print and marketing services has selected Bridgeline to power its franchise websites with the Unbound Platform. The company has committed to a multi-year license and services agreement with an initial value over $650,000.

The company has more than 200 franchise stores located in the United States, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus. With over 50-years of brand history, the company has received multiple industry accolades including Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Global Franchises as well as the Franchise Times Top 200 Franchise Brands of 2019. The company's parent and sister franchises include over 2,000 additional franchise locations.

Bridgeline was selected to power their complete digital experience including their corporate website, hundreds of franchisee location sites, and their franchise development website. The company will power these digital properties using the Unbound Franchise license of Content Management, Insights, and Marketing with Franchisee licenses for each of their growing number of locations.

Unbound Franchise has hierarchical site management and publishing capabilities designed specifically for franchise organizations. These features allow the corporate marketing team to manage consistent branding and messaging while providing franchisees with the power to manage nuanced marketing details based on the needs and events in their local markets.

"Growing revenue for each franchise location, both online and instore, is the primary focus of the Unbound Franchise software," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "It accomplishes this by allowing each franchise location to have unique messaging that maximizes traffic, conversion, and average order value."

"Bridgeline's software is specifically designed for the franchise industry," said Jeremy LaDuque, VP Partnerships and Strategic Alliance at Bridgeline and a Certified Franchise Executive. "Each location has unique competition, customers, and local market conditions that require the ability to win new local business, preserve existing business, and quickly react to changing local market conditions."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuqueEVP of Marketing Bridgeline Digitalpress@bridgeline.com