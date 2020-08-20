Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Report (2020 To 2030) - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.The global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market is expected to decline from $843.1 billion in 2019 to $830.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $990.9 billion in 2023. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, and compares it with other markets.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market section of the report gives context. It compares the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market with other segments of the specialty trade contractors market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market.Modular construction is increasingly making their way into foundation, structure and building exterior contractors market. Modular construction is a method of constructing a building by using pre-fabricated building units and assembling it on the site. This enables the companies to speedup up their process, avoid project delays, be more efficient and reduce its cost of operations. 