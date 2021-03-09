Global Fortified Biscuit Market Report 2021-2026 - Organizations, Associations And Alliances Related To Fortified Biscuit Manufacturing

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fortified Biscuit Market, By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others), By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others) By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fortified Biscuit Market is projected to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for optimum nutrition and high fibre biscuits.

Additionally, the rising demand for sugar free and low-calorie content, growing obesity around the world and increasing focus toward health and wellness are some key factors which are expected to propel the Global Fortified Biscuit Market in the coming years. Also, increasing concern about ingredients and changing lifestyle are other some important factors that are anticipated to fuel the demand for fortified biscuits globally.The Global Fortified Biscuit Market is segmented based on ingredient type, type, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into plain biscuits, cookies, sandwich biscuits, crackers and others. The plain biscuits and cookies segment hold significant market share in the global fortified market owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Also changing eating behaviour and rise in working class population is leading to the growth of baked plain biscuits and cookies market.Based on distribution channel, the Global Fortified Biscuit Market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, departmental/retail stores, internet/online and others. The departmental stores segment holds the significant market share. However, the supermarket segment is undergoing high growth and is projected to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization. Consumers are now preferring to shop from supermarkets as they usually have huge variety of products to choose from.Some of the major players operating in the Global Fortified Biscuit Market are Arnotts Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited, Annas pepparkakor AB, Burton's Foods Ltd., Danone Group, Dali Group, Kraft Foods, Kellogg Co, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA., Britannia Industries Ltd., ITC and Lotus Bakeries NV.

The major market players are involved in developing innovative products to enhance their quality and to bring more nutrient containing products.

Key Target Audience:

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to fortified biscuit manufacturing

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fortified Biscuit Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision5.2. Product Awareness5.3. Brand Awareness 6. Global Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others)6.2.2. By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others)6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others)6.2.4. By Region ( North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)6.2.5. By Company6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Distribution Channel & By Region) 7. Asia-Pacific Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others)7.2.2. By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others)7.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others)7.2.4. By Country ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & Rest of Asia Pacific)7.2.4.1. China Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook7.2.4.2. India Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook7.2.4.3. Japan Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook7.2.4.4. Australia Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook7.2.4.5. South Korea Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook 8. North America Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others)8.2.2. By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others)8.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others)8.2.4. By Country ( United States, Canada, Mexico & Rest of North America)8.2.4.1. United States Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook8.2.4.2. Canada Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook8.2.4.3. Mexico Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook 9. South America Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value & Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others)9.2.2. By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others)9.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others)9.2.4. By Country ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & Rest of South America)9.2.4.1. Brazil Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook9.2.4.2. Argentina Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook9.2.4.3. Colombia Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook 10. Europe Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value & Volume10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others)10.2.2. By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others)10.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others)10.2.4. By Country (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe)10.2.4.1. Germany Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook10.2.4.2. France Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook10.2.4.3. United Kingdom Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook10.2.4.4. Italy Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook10.2.4.5. Spain Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook 11. MEA Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value & Volume11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Ingredient Type (Wheat, Oats, Millets, Corn, Mixed Grain & Others)11.2.2. By Type (Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwich Biscuits, Crackers & Others)11.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental/Retail Stores, Internet/Online and Others)11.2.4. By Country ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa & Rest of MEA)11.2.4.1. Saudi Arabia Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook11.2.4.2. UAE Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook11.2.4.3. Israel Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook11.2.4.4. South Africa Fortified Biscuit Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers/Opportunities12.2. Challenges/Pitfalls 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Arnotts Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited14.2. Annas pepparkakor AB14.3. Burton's Foods Ltd.14.4. Danone SA14.5. Dali Group14.6. Kraft Foods Group Inc.14.7. Kellogg Co14.8. Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.14.9. Nestle SA.14.10. Britannia Industries Ltd.14.11. ITC Limited14.12. Lotus Bakeries NV 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gf7hf

