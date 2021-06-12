Global Formic Acid Market | $ 208.72 Million Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

The formic acid market is poised to grow by USD 208.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the formic acid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for formic acid as a preservative, the silage preservation and ban on antibiotics bolstering market demand, and the rising demand for natural rubber.

The formic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for natural rubber as one of the prime reasons driving the formic acid market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The formic acid market covers the following areas:

Formic Acid Market SizingFormic Acid Market ForecastFormic Acid Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Co.

GNFC Ltd.

Haviland Enterprises Inc.

Kemira Oyj

LUXI Group Co. Ltd.

NuGenTec

Perstorp Holding AB

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

