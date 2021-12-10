Global Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: One Of The Major Drivers Is The Increasing Demand For Electric Forklift Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forklift battery market is poised to grow by $ 2.28 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the forklift battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for electric forklift applications, the growth of the global e-commerce market, and the growth of the construction industry.The forklift battery market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. The forklift battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

Lead-acid battery

Li-on battery

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the legislative support for battery recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the forklift battery market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for VRLA batteries and increasing adoption of AGVs will lead to sizable demand in the market. The report on forklift battery market covers the following areas:

Forklift battery market sizing

Forklift battery market forecast

Forklift battery market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forklift battery market vendors that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC.

Also, the forklift battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is legislative support for battery recycling."According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for electric forklift applications.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

