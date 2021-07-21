Global Forest Products Trucking Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring GoodLogistics, Timber Products, Fr. Meyer's Sohn, JB Hunt Transport Services, Knight Transportation, CRST International, And Leavitt's

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forest products market is expected to grow from $159.69 billion in 2020 to $172.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forest products trucking market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down. Major players in the forest products trucking market are GoodLogistics, Timber Products Company, Fr. Meyer's Sohn (GmbH & Co.) KG, JB Hunt Transport Services, Knight Transportation, CRST International, and Leavitt's Freight Service.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $230.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.The forest products trucking market consists of sales of forest products trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of forest products. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The shortage of truck drivers is a major challenge in the forest products trucking market. According to the American Trucking Association's (ATA) USA estimates, there is a shortage of 50,000 truck drivers and this is expected to increase to 174,000 by 2026. Moreover, according to an article in the Canadian Press, due to the shortage of truck drivers, Weyerhaeuser, an American timberland company, lost $10 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter.

By 2024, the average age of truck drivers is expected to be 50, the shortage is expected to be between 38,000 or 48,000, and more than 10,000 trucker drivers retire every year. Therefore, the shortage of truck drivers is expected to limit the growth of the forest products trucking market.In August 2018, Leavitt's Freight Service, a US-based specialty carrier of utility poles and engineered wood products, merged with Daseke-affiliated Central Oregon Truck Company. The merger will allow both the companies to cut costs by sharing each other's facilities for service, maintenance, and fuel as both the companies operate in the Northwest along the I-5 corridor.The increase in demand for wood-based raw materials drives the demand for the forest products trucking market. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's Annual Market Review 2018 - 2019, the total consumption of roundwood logs for industrial use and fuel in the UNECE region was estimated to be 1.4 billion m3 in 2018, which is an increase of 5% over that of 2017. The consumption of wood-based panels grew by 1.3%.

International trade of softwood logs reached 93 million m3 in 2018, which is a 52% increase over the last ten years. The rise in demand for wooden raw materials boosted the demand for trucking forest products and positively affected the forest products trucking market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Forest Products Trucking Market Characteristics 3. Forest Products Trucking Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Forest Products Trucking 5. Forest Products Trucking Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Forest Products Trucking Market Segmentation6.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Log transport

Chip transport

6.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Segmentation by Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Heavy Trucks

Medium Trucks

Light Trucks

7. Forest Products Trucking Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Forest Products Trucking Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

GoodLogistics

Timber Products Company

Fr. Meyer's Sohn (GmbH & Co.) KG

JB Hunt Transport Services

Knight Transportation

CRST International

Leavitt's Freight Service

