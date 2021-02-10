Global Footwear Market (2020 To 2026) - By Type, Material, Distribution Channel, End-user, Company And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Footwear Market By Type (Athletic Footwear Vs Non-Athletic Footwear), By Material (Rubber Vs Plastic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Shoe Stores, Online & Others), By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Footwear Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The growing requirement for footwears that are more comfortable is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Presence of new innovative designs in addition to the increasing demand for leather footwear is positively influencing the market growth.The Global Footwear Market is segmented based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. Out of which, the athletic footwear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness about health and fitness. In addition to this, rising popularity of global sporting events, is further contributing to the growing trend.In terms of end-user, the market is fragmented into men's footwear and women's footwear. Among them, the women's footwear segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next 5 years on account of growing number of working individuals across the globe.The major players operating in the Global Footwear Market are BATA BRANDS, Burberry, Alexander McQueen, VF Corporation, Hermes, Jimmy Choo, HUGO BOSS, Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Skechers USA Inc. and others. The key market players are adopting several competitive strategies such as product differentiation and new product developments. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Footwear Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Footwear Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Footwear Market based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Footwear Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Footwear Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Footwear Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Footwear Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Footwear Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Footwear Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Footwear Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Footwear Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type (Athletic Footwear Vs Non-Athletic Footwear)6.2.2. By Material (Rubber Vs Plastic)6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Shoe Stores, Independent Retailers, Online & Others)6.2.4. By End User (Men's Footwear Vs Women's Footwear)6.2.5. By Company (2020)6.2.6. By Region6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 8. Europe Footwear Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Europe: Country Analysis 9. North America Footwear Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. North America: Country Analysis 10. South America Footwear Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South America: Country Analysis 11. Middle East and Africa Footwear Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. MEA: Country Analysis 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Bata Corporation14.2. Burberry Group PLC14.3. Alexander McQueen Trading Limited14.4. VF Corporation14.5. Hermes International SA14.6. Jimmy Choo Group Ltd.14.7. HUGO BOSS AG14.8. Adidas AG14.9. Nike Inc.14.10. Puma SE14.11. Skechers USA Inc. 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wopo1m

