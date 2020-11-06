Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market (2020 To 2027) - By Product Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel And Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Forecast to 2027 Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type; Material; Application; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global foot orthotic insoles market is expected to reach US$ 5,464.57 million by 2027 from US$ 3,560.00 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global foot orthotic insoles market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.Based on product type, the foot orthotic insoles market is segmented into customized and prefabricated. The customized segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% in the market during the forecast period. The rising healthcare spending worldwide and aging population mostly drives the growing demand for customized foot insoles market. For instance, the number of people aged 65 or older increased by 1.6 million from 2014 to 2015, as per the U.S. Census Bureau.The foot orthotic insoles market growth is also attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetes, arthritis, and other foot conditions and growing demand from sports sector .However, lack of adoption in emerging economies is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, Bauerfeind AG, OttoBock, Superfeet Worldwide Inc., Sidas, Algeos, Amfit Inc, Arden Orthotics, Acor Orthopaedic, Inc. and YELLOW WOOD PARTNERS, LLC are among others are the prominent players operating in the foot orthotic insoles market. The key companies are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in Jul-2019, Yellow Wood Partners and Bayer announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the Dr. Scholl's business from Bayer for a purchase price of 585 million U.S. dollars. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the foot orthotic insoles market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global foot orthotic insoles market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes, Arthritis, and Other Foot Conditions5.1.2 Growing Demand from Sports Sector5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Adoption in Emerging Economies5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Digital Platforms5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 3D Printed Orthotics Insoles5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Analysis - By Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Revenue Share, by Foot Orthotic Insoles by Product Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Customized7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Customized: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Prefabricated7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Prefabricated: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Analysis - By Material8.1 Overview8.2 Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Revenue Share, by Material (2019 and 2027)8.3 Thermoplastics8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Thermoplastics: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Leather8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Leather: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Composite Carbon Fibers8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Composite Carbon Fibers: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Polyethylene Foams8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Polyethylene Foams: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Cork8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Cork: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.8 Ethyl-Vinyl Acetates (EVAs)8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Ethyl-Vinyl Acetates (EVAs): Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.9 Gel8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 Gel: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.10 Others8.10.1 Overview8.10.2 Others: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)9.3 Sports and Athletics9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Sports and Athletics: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Medical9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Medical: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Personal Comfort9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Personal Comfort: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel10.1 Overview10.2 Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027, (%)10.3 Drug Stores10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Drug Stores: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Online Stores10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Online Stores Segment : Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.6 Others10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Others Segment : Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 North America: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market11.2 Europe: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market11.3 Asia Pacific: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market11.4 Middle East and Africa: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market11.5 South and Central America: Foot Orthotic Insoles Market 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 SIDAS14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 OTTOBOCK14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Algeos14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Amfit Inc.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Arden Orthotics14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Superfeet Worldwide Inc.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Bauerfeind14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 YELLOW WOOD PARTNERS, LLC.14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Acor Orthopaedic, Inc.14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2ms4u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-foot-orthotic-insoles-market-2020-to-2027---by-product-type-material-application-distribution-channel-and-geography-301167841.html

SOURCE Research and Markets