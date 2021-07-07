Global Food Safety Testing Markets 2021-2027: Pathogen, GMO Testing, Allergens, Agricultural Chemicals, Salmonella, E-Coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, Traditional Microbiology, MD, Immunodiagnostics

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Sales Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Safety Testing Market will surpass US$ 19.36 Billion by the end of the year 2027, from US$ 12.09 Billion in 2020.

Around the world, Food supply is under constant threat, and effective test products that can ensure food safety are in demand. Food safety is an essential part of preserving consumer's health and well-being; globally, it is one of the most crucial issues.

Food safety testing refers to inspecting food products for disease-causing chemicals, organisms, and other hazardous materials. It mainly targets three primary food contaminants: pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).However, the rising number of foodborne diseases, adulteration cases, and toxicity have threatened food safety and raised the need for food safety testing. Developing consumer interest in food quality with high technological advancements drives the food safety testing market worldwide.

According to WHOFor the year 2020 approximately 600 Million - around 1 in 10 people fall sick after eating adulterated food, and 420,000 die every year, thus resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years.40% of the foodborne diseases happen to children less than five years of age, with 125,000 deaths globally every year. Coronavirus Impact on Worldwide Food Safety Testing MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the food market, highlighting the significance of safe, healthy, and nutritious eating. Therefore, food security and food sustainability are recognized as strongly affected dimensions of food systems during the Covid-19 pandemic. Determined hard work on food safety will help countries mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic and enhance their spirit for the long term by promoting and stimulating food and agricultural trade. Key Trends in Food Safety Testing IndustryAcross the world, there are rising food poisoning due to mishandling of raw poultry and consumption of undercooked poultry and unpasteurized milk, implementing stringent food safety regulations, and expanding consumer awareness regarding health. Worldwide, consumers' expanding demand for fresh and appropriate products has led to food security in the food industry.Moreover, the relatively high occurrence of foodborne diseases in many countries has raised concern and intense investigation of foodborne pathogens. Thus, globally, there is a rising demand for the Traditional Microbiology testing of food products. Microbiological testing aims to identify and restrict the growth of harmful microorganisms, leading to spoilage of foods, thus ensuring safety from foodborne diseases. As per this research study, Worldwide Food Safety Testing Industry will grow with a CAGR of 6.96 % during 2020-2027. Regional Analysis for Food Safety Testing IndustryGlobally, North America leads the food safety testing market, owing to its austere regulatory environment and large-scale production. The United States is giant corn and GM soy producer, which encourages the GMO testing market.

China is the biggest hub for food manufacturing companies. The requirement for food safety testing is high as there are high policies imposed in the country. The regulation of food safety testing in China has evolved in numerous stages, with growing comprehensiveness from successive legal and regulatory changes.

The market is highly consolidated and dominated by major players, including SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas SA ( France), ALS Limited, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, AsureQuality Ltd, Laboratory Corporation of America. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Food Safety Testing Market 6. Global Food Safety Testing Volume 7. Market Share - Global Food Safety Testing7.1 By Contaminant7.2 By Pathogen Food Testing7.3 By Region7.4 By Method / Technology 8. Volume Share - Global Food Safety Testing8.1 By Contaminant8.2 By Pathogen Food Testing8.3 By Region8.4 By Method / Technology 9. Contaminant - Food Testing Market & Volume9.1 Pathogen9.1.1 Market & Forecast9.1.2 Volume & Forecast9.2 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Testing9.3 Allergens9.4 Agricultural Chemicals9.5 Toxins 10. Pathogen - Food Safety Testing Market & Volume10.1 Salmonella10.1.1 Market & Forecast10.1.2 Volume & Forecast10.2 E-Coli10.3 Listeria10.4 Campylobacter10.5 Others 11. Regions - Food Safety Testing Market & Volume11.1 North America11.1.1 Market & Forecast11.1.2 Volume & Forecast11.2 Western Europe11.3 Japan11.4 China11.5 Other Countries 12. Method / Technology - Global Food Safety Testing Market & Volume12.1 Traditional Microbiology12.1.1 Market & Forecast12.1.2 Volume & Forecast12.2 Molecular Diagnostics12.3 Immunodiagnostics 13. Company Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Food Safety Portfolios13.3 Merger/Acquisition13.4 Financial Insights

