Global Food Robotics Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing Food Safety Regulations & Growing Focus On Efficient Food Packaging

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Robotics Market by Type, Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food robotics market is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6 % during the forecast period, 2021-2028.This market's growth is mainly attributed to increasing food safety regulations, rising investments in robots for the food industry, growing adoption of digitalization across the food & beverage industry, growing focus on efficient food packaging. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robots in emerging economies is expected to stimulate this market's growth.Based on type, the collaborative robots segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the specialty of working in humid greenhouses, from refrigerated rooms to tending hot ovens, relieving employees from repetitive tasks that can cause injury in unfavorable environments. Collaborative robots have the potential to identify, align and place products with the pick-and-place action. Moreover, it supports several tasks along with quality analysis, which drives demand for these robots.Based on payload, the low payload segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Low payload robots are preferred due to their compact design that allows operating in the limited workspace.Based on application, the packaging and repacking segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end use, the beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to cater to consumer demand, maintain quality, consistency, and hygiene, and optimize production.Geographically, the Asia-Pacific food robotics market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the food robotics market is attributed to the rising concerns regarding food hygiene and lifestyle that have directed the population towards ready-to-eat and packaged food items. The increase in consumer income has fueled the demand for advanced packaged food and beverages across the region. Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, payload, application, end use, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the food robotics market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the food robotics market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the food robotics market?

What are the recent developments in the food robotics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

Which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the food robotics market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Food Safety Regulations

Rising Investments in Robots for the Food Industry

Growing Adoption of Digitalization Across the F&B Industry

Growing Focus on Efficient Food Packaging

Restraint

High Installation Cost

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Challenges

Limited Adoption of Robotics in F&B SMEs

The key players operating in the food robotics market are

ABB Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Fanuc Corporation ( Japan )

) Yaskawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Kuka AG ( Germany )

( ) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Universal Robots A/S ( Denmark )

) Staubli International AG ( Switzerland )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Seiko Epson Corporation ( Japan )

) Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Omron Corporation ( Japan )

) Autonox Robotics GmbH ( Germany )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilcbnh

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-robotics-markets-2021-2028---increasing-food-safety-regulations--growing-focus-on-efficient-food-packaging-301401153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets