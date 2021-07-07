Global Food Processing Machinery Market Growth In Metal & Glass Containers Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food processing machinery market is poised to grow by USD 15.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the food processing machinery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by anticipated growth in the global packaged food market during the forecast period.
The food processing machinery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the food processing machinery market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food processing machinery market covers the following areas:Food Processing Machinery Market SizingFood Processing Machinery Market ForecastFood Processing Machinery Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alfa Laval AB
- Buhler AG
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- KRONES AG
- Marel Group
- Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG
- Tetra Laval International SA
- The Middleby Corp.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Bakery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dairy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB
- Buhler AG
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- KRONES AG
- Marel Group
- Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG
- Tetra Laval International SA
- The Middleby Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
